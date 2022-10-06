Family ties bind Cadets defense together

Benedictine boasts one of the most complete defenses in the state with multiple college-bound stars and experienced team leaders, but one of the key ingredients to that success can be traced back to the family connection found in the middle of the field.

Seniors John Garbett and Henry Berling are cousins that both have flourished in starting roles in the linebacking corp, possessing a unique connection that’s developed from their days playing flag football and games with neighborhood friends all the way to sharing play calling duties on one of the most fearsome defenses in Virginia.

“Playing any type of sport with our friends in the neighborhood everyday was a big part of our childhood and memories we will never forget,” Berling said.

Since they’ve taken over as starters, both have grown tremendously, particularly in their game speed and their ability to understand and direct the defense pre-snap, both of which they credit the help of strength coaches Vinnie Belviso and Kurt Von Bargen, as well as the guidance of head coach Gregory Lilly and defensive coordinator KC Coles.

“We also have improved at working together as a tandem and in my opinion that’s the biggest improvement,” Garbett said.

While it’s the family connection that starts at the linebacker position, both Garbett and Berling see the defense as one big family that strives for perfection. With intense practices that possess a game-like intensity demanded by Coles, the entire defensive unit has blossomed into one that communicates effectively and works hard to fix mistakes as soon as they happen.

“Being in the middle with John and having that already made connection lets us both keep the defense synchronized and on one page,” Berling said. “It all starts with our defensive practices throughout the week and making sure that every little detail is perfect.”

As their senior season approaches its sixth regular season game, the cousins understand that the ride as Cadets is approaching its conclusion, and while they both hope to continue playing the sport they love at the collegiate level, they’re currently focused on enjoying every moment on the field with each other and their fellow brothers while shooting for the state championship they came so close to winning last season.

“What I’ll miss most is just going out there and having fun. Being cousins, we don’t get too caught up in the mistakes we make, we just try to go out there and make memories as well as compete in the game we love to play,” Garbett said.