‘Fatal Vision’ story still a haunting one

When I arrived at Southwood College in the fall of 1970, one of my first meaningful decisions, in other words, was something that did not involve scheduling of classes or purchasing books, involved alcohol.

Although North Carolina allowed the purchase of beer and wine at age 18, the matter was left for localities to decide, and the institution I had selected was situated in the middle of a dry as a bone county.

For those of us born south of the Mason-Dixon Line, Sampson County was culture shock for sure, but all of the seemingly strange customs and quirks seemed somewhat familiar to those of us raised in the South.

The decision on which direction we would take to obtain alcohol involved two distinct choices, both of equal distance and quality of road. The road to the northern county line was a curvy two-lane highway that tested the most sober of drivers and proved too ambitious for many students following a Wednesday night blowout at the Village Inn.

Or, you could drive the same distance west to a confluence of humanity called Fayetteville, a venue that offered more than just watered down beer and cheap wine.