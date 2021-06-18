‘Fatal Vision’ story still a haunting one

When I arrived at Southwood College in the fall of 1970, one of my first meaningful decisions, in other words, was something that did not involve scheduling of classes or purchasing books, involved alcohol.
Although North Carolina allowed the purchase of beer and wine at age 18, the matter was left for localities to decide, and the institution I had selected was situated in the middle of a dry as a bone county.
For those of us born south of the Mason-Dixon Line, Sampson County was culture shock for sure, but all of the seemingly strange customs and quirks seemed somewhat familiar to those of us raised in the South.
The decision on which direction we would take to obtain alcohol involved two distinct choices, both of equal distance and quality of road. The road to the northern county line was a curvy two-lane highway that tested the most sober of drivers and proved too ambitious for many students following a Wednesday night blowout at the Village Inn.
Or, you could drive the same distance west to a confluence of humanity called Fayetteville, a venue that offered more than just watered down beer and cheap wine.
I can only compare my first trip to downtown Fayetteville during that period to a feeling I had when I first disembarked a plane in a foreign county. Everything was new and vibrant, a neon haze of crowded sidewalks of slimy balkers enticing soldiers to enter one of the many establishments near Hay Street.
My arrival in the Fayetteville area coincided with a well-publicized inquiry that involved the murder of a young mother and her two girls at Fort Bragg, one of the busiest military bases in the United States made even more frantic by a full-scale war raging in Southeast Asia.
The news of Captain Jeffrey MacDonald and the accusations surrounding him could have easily been lost in the shuffle, but, for college students with an ample amount of spare time, the case seemed intriguing; and many of our trips to the surreal atmosphere of a city like no other ended with a visit to the scene of the crime.
There was little question in our minds as to who the killer might be, and apparently some military investigators also were convinced Jeffrey MacDonald had murdered his family. A tribunal of military judges saw it differently and MacDonald was exonerated, left the military, and moved to California to begin a new life.
MacDonald told investigators that hippies had entered his apartment, killed his family in a most gruesome manner while inflicting only superficial wounds on the young Army doctor.
He recalled a woman with a floppy hat, long blond hair and boots being one of the attackers.
Most of us were surprised when the Army found no evidence and dismissed the charges later that fall.
Thanks in large part to the relentless efforts of the murdered wife’s stepfather, Alfred Kassab, MacDonald was eventually arrested for the murders, convicted and sentenced for the inexplicably cruel slayings.
In the more than four decades since the murders, MacDonald has exhausted his appeals and has made numerous unsuccessful attempts to reopen the case, still clinging to his story of a hippie attack and the woman in the floppy hat.
My family recently watched a series on the MacDonald case that concluded he was possibly wrongly convicted and the murderers of two small innocent girls and their mother remain free, walking the streets of who knows what city.
Most of the members of my family also were convinced by the documentary, but it did little to alter my long-held beliefs regarding MacDonald’s guilt. I never doubted it for a minute and still don’t.
MacDonald is now 77 and recently asked a judge to issue a compassionate release that would allow him to spend the last years of his life in freedom.
His refusal to admit his crime or show any remorse could affect the judge’s decision, but, at this point in the once young promising doctor’s life, perhaps the truth alone can provide his only true freedom.
Case closed — again.