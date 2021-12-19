Fighting the FAFSA battle, but not winning it losing

Some educators have noted the difficulty in completing FAFSA could be a factor in declining college admissions across the country. One administrator said some parents and students simply give up on the process and delay or dismiss plans for college.

And students who don’t have parents with those advanced degrees often are responsible for completing the forms on their own, a daunting task for the most ambitious of learners.

I understand that thorough financial records and other information are necessary to ensure federal assistance goes to the students who truly need it, but making that process overburdensome could be contributing to exactly the opposite. In other words, the students targeted for aid are the least prepared to fill out complicated financial forms.

Assistance is available and guidance counselors and other administrators willingly offer help in filling out the forms, but some of the dicier elements require parental input. One parent said the process required him to retrieve financial documents from years ago.