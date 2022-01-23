Finding the things lost along the way

Ever wonder what happened to that favorite baseball glove, or that long-lost pogo stick from your youth? What about that old cigar box full of prized baseball cards or your father’s pocket watch?
They might seem like insignificant losses, but to their owners, they are priceless family heirlooms whose loss represents a void in their family’s history.
Like many others, I recall items from my past that I’m sure have not been discarded and must be stored away neatly in some long unopened box. Truth be known, most of them are probably lost or buried in some attic or basement with no hope of redemption.
But for a special few, the hope of recovery is bolstered when they receive a visit from a crew from Legacy List, a PBS production that focuses on those lost or misplaced possessions.
As owners prepare to sell houses that have been lived in for decades, the Legacy List team asks for a list of items that they believe could be in the home, but haven’t been seen for many years. It could be a special coin collection, or a well worn hat, or virtually anything that is a special and unique memory for the family.
In the interest of full disclosure, my daughter Jaime is in her third season as a cast member on the show. She’s joined by Avi Hopkins, a graduate of Lee-Davis High School and remembered as one of the best running backs in the history of the school. The local connection to the show is part of its attraction, and it has gained popularity as each season continues.
Jaime and Avi, along with their co-cast members, rummage through boxes and trunks, sifting through dusty eaves to find the lost treasures contained on the list. In the process, they discover numerous other items from a forgotten past, many the family did not even realize were present.
Each item has a story.
Sometimes, the finds have monitory value, but they always provide a wow moment for the family when they see a small item from the past that jars a recollection of additional memories, or a special loved one in their lives.
As each episode nears the end, team leader Matt Paxton sits down with the owner and reveals exactly how many of the Legacy List items were actually found, and what additional items turned up in the search.
It’s usually a moving reunion between the owner and a small piece of the past that somehow completes a family’s legacy, at least in the minds of those who matter.
The new season begins this month, and I’m especially excited to see an upcoming episode where the crew is in New York City to perform their magic. Jaime takes a side trip to Ellis Island to research some of our family’s legacy and the details of their arrival to America.
So, what would be on your legacy list? Maybe it’s that long-lost train set that you know has to be somewhere, or that old trunk with World War II memorabilia. It could be anything from an item as small as a ring to as large as a drum set. And no matter if it’s an old wedding dress or a Boy Scout’s mess kit, it’s part of your family’s legacy.
There’s an old saying that goes something like one man’s junk is another man’s treasure, and I have learned to believe it’s especially true when it comes to items contained in collapsing boxes in dusty attics. The show has prompted me to begin the process of searching through some of those boxes. Problem with me is I always end up with more in the “keep” pile than the “toss” pile. I suppose that’s my legacy.
If your interest is tweaked by what might be in your attic, garage or basement, take a peek at an upcoming episode of Legacy List with Matt Paxton. It airs Monday nights, 9 p.m. on PBS.