Finding the things lost along the way

Ever wonder what happened to that favorite baseball glove, or that long-lost pogo stick from your youth? What about that old cigar box full of prized baseball cards or your father’s pocket watch?

They might seem like insignificant losses, but to their owners, they are priceless family heirlooms whose loss represents a void in their family’s history.

Like many others, I recall items from my past that I’m sure have not been discarded and must be stored away neatly in some long unopened box. Truth be known, most of them are probably lost or buried in some attic or basement with no hope of redemption.

But for a special few, the hope of recovery is bolstered when they receive a visit from a crew from Legacy List, a PBS production that focuses on those lost or misplaced possessions.

As owners prepare to sell houses that have been lived in for decades, the Legacy List team asks for a list of items that they believe could be in the home, but haven’t been seen for many years. It could be a special coin collection, or a well worn hat, or virtually anything that is a special and unique memory for the family.