Flying colors: A few tips for displaying Old Glory

Don’t use or store the flag in a way that might lead it to be torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.

Do display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on flagstaffs in the open (it may, however, be displayed at night — if illuminated — to produce a patriotic effect).

If you ask me about the times in my life when I distinctly remember thinking long and hard about our cherished flag, several almost instantly spring to mind.

The earliest is from summer camp as a young child, when each morning a select few campers would be selected to carefully unfold, secure and raise the flag each day — and woe be unto the camper who somehow let Old Glory touch the ground (thankfully I never saw it happen). It was an early lesson in the power of symbols, respect for tradition, and the importance of doing things “the right way.”

Another, or course, is the period right after Sept. 11, when American flags were suddenly everywhere and store owners had to scramble to keep them in stock. It was a symbol of our unity in those hazy, awful days, as we as a nation struggled to comprehend what we had lost.