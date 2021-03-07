For brief moment, pen helps bridge gap

He gave me that look that screams, “Oh, no, another story from remember when”, and I obliged.

I explained that a devoted uncle had given me my first T-ball jotter when I was in middle school. Although it didn’t mean much at the time, the pen remained in a desk drawer long after the ink had run dry.

On future trips to the school supply aisle and in need of a pen, I always chose the jotter more out of a sense of familiarity and convenience than a dedication to its proficiency. I knew little of the pen’s history.

The Parker Jotter was introduced in 1954 as one of America’s first ballpoint pens. The design has undergone numerous changes in its 63-year existence, but the shape and feel of a jotter have remained constant.

Now I didn’t bore Jack with any of these details, only filling him in briefly on my dedication to the pen and why I’ve used one for years.

“I like the way it writes,” Jack said without looking up.

No one except me will notice that my son is continuing a tradition, no mater how insignificant, by choosing the Jotter as his default pen. And while we continue to have generational differences regarding a number of subjects, it seems as if we’ve come to a consensus on pen choice.