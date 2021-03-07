For brief moment, pen helps bridge gap

Nobody uses a pen anymore.
OK, that’s a bit extreme, but, for sure, no one cares about what kind of pen they grab to write down someone’s email address.
My girls will write with anything that resembles a pen or pencil and could care less of the color or comfort of their utensil. But my son Jack searches through a tumbler of choices each time he prepares to do his homework.
He always ends up with the same black ballpoint.
“This pen makes a funny noise when it clicks,” he said as he recently worked on an pre-calculus worksheet.
“That’s because it’s a ballpoint pen,” I replied without looking up.
We often encounter difficulty with some of my what my kids consider outdated terminology, and it’s not unusual for my choice of words to evoke a round of belly laughs from them.
It’s totally generational and not unique to the latest bunch of skeptics. I have memories of my mother calling our refrigerator the “ice box” and my sister and I taking great pleasure at her lack of modern language.
After a few minutes of silence, I re-approached the topic of pen choices.
“That pen has a history,” I said.
He gave me that look that screams, “Oh, no, another story from remember when”, and I obliged.
I explained that a devoted uncle had given me my first T-ball jotter when I was in middle school. Although it didn’t mean much at the time, the pen remained in a desk drawer long after the ink had run dry.
On future trips to the school supply aisle and in need of a pen, I always chose the jotter more out of a sense of familiarity and convenience than a dedication to its proficiency. I knew little of the pen’s history.
The Parker Jotter was introduced in 1954 as one of America’s first ballpoint pens. The design has undergone numerous changes in its 63-year existence, but the shape and feel of a jotter have remained constant.
Now I didn’t bore Jack with any of these details, only filling him in briefly on my dedication to the pen and why I’ve used one for years.
“I like the way it writes,” Jack said without looking up.
No one except me will notice that my son is continuing a tradition, no mater how insignificant, by choosing the Jotter as his default pen. And while we continue to have generational differences regarding a number of subjects, it seems as if we’ve come to a consensus on pen choice.
And for that brief moment, we were on the same wavelength and the years that separate us seemed unimportant. But, it didn’t last.
Minutes later, I made the mistake of identifying one of my received emails as from a guy I knew in Junior College, to which the entire trio erupted in laughter.
When they finally composed themselves enough to speak, one of them asked, “Dad, what the heck is junior college?”
What’s the matter with this generation?