For Goochland boys basketball, the 2020-21 season is under way

But for Gordon and his team, it was just nice to be out on the court.

“It’s therapeutic,” he said. “This is not the result that we want, but it’s still good to be here.”

Senior Kameron Holman led the Bulldogs with 14 points and added four steals and three assists. His teammate and fellow senior Jack Hoffler caught fire in the third quarter, complementing keynote rebounds with a 3-pointer on the get-back and a turn-and-shoot jumper. Hoffler scored 7 points in the third quarter alone.

Both Holman and Hoffler were among those who applied strong defensive pressure against their opponents at points throughout the entire game.

“I think, personally, I played a little timid in the first half, didn’t really look for my shot too much and, second half, I tried to come out more aggressive and I think so did everybody else,” Hoffler said. “I think we got to our spots much better defensively in the third quarter.”

The Bulldogs excelled in their looks from the free-throw line, shooting 14 for 18. Omarion Quarles and De’Andre Robinson each netted eight points and hauled in seven rebounds for Goochland.