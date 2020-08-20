For Goochland County golfer Cole Pollard, the competition continues

Cole Pollard got his first real set of golf clubs when he was around 5 years old. He grew up playing many different sports, but about two years ago, golf emerged as his favorite.
For the rising Trinity Episcopal School junior and Goochland County resident, he’s had a good amount of close friends who’ve also enjoyed playing it.
“We would be able to meet up at the golf course and play, and also that was my best sport,” Pollard said. “Going up to the course and being able to be surrounded by a bunch of really fun people while playing golf is I guess what made it the most appealing to me.”
Pollard began his varsity career attending and golfing for Goochland High School, and in his freshman season, he won the James River District tournament championship, earned James River District Player of the Year honors and shot a 74 in the regional tournament at Mecklenburg County’s Kinderton Country Club, a course he had never played on before. His tally was good enough to earn him first place in the competition and propel him into the state tournament.
But after conferring with his partner, who, when talking about the sixth hole had described the wrong one – the fifth hole, on which Pollard had made par – Pollard, going off of his partner’s description, thought he had actually made a par on the sixth and not a bogey, so he changed his scorecard’s total from 74 to 73, signed it and turned it in.
Not long after, he realized he had in fact gotten a bogey on that sixth hole. He disclosed the mistake and thus disqualified himself from winning the regional tournament, as the rules mandate a disqualification for an inaccurate scorecard. Because he was disqualified, he was not eligible to compete at states.
“I knew that I had to go tell the tournament director,” Pollard told the Goochland Gazette at the time. “It was the right thing to do and I like to play by the rules. There was a little hesitation since I wouldn’t be able to go to [the state tournament] and I was confident that I would have won states. But I knew that I had to do the right thing.”
For the 2019-20 school year, Pollard embraced the opportunity to transfer to Trinity Episcopal School, which he and his younger sisters, who both play lacrosse, now attend. Unlike Goochland, Trinity’s golf team competed in the spring, meaning he’d have to wait to represent his new high school in official competition until March 2020.
Pollard was excited. He and his young but talented Titans team were looking to be among the favorites to do well in their division. He figured they had a very good shot at playing at states.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. All spring sports were cancelled for Virginia schools. For the second straight year, Pollard was denied a chance to compete in a high school state tournament setting.
Not having played a varsity season since 2018, he’ll now have to wait until 2021 to compete for Trinity.
But he’s looking forward to it.
“It has motivated me to not take the next two seasons for granted and have fun with it and compete as hard as possible, have fun with my teammates and do as best we can considering the past two seasons have kind of come to a short end,” he said, adding: “It makes me even more excited to get back out and play – and be able to play high school golf against other friends that are at different schools and have fun and compete.”
Despite the wait on the high school side, golf itself has been keeping Pollard pretty busy.
In fact, it’s been there for him since the pandemic hit. He lives near Hermitage County Club in Goochland, and while there were changes – for a certain time, no guests were allowed, only one person could be in a golf cart at a time and you weren’t allowed to take out the flagstick, he said – he was able to go to the course and hit balls or putt for as long as he could when he had time in between his classes, which had moved online.
“When the pandemic hit, everybody was quarantined into their house,” he said, “and that was kind of the only escape I had.”
Following his freshman season, and all the way into this summer, Pollard has continued to compete in tournaments outside of high school. And he was doing pretty well to start off. In the summer of 2019 when he was 15, he shot rounds of 72 and 73 in a tournament at North Carolina State’s home course and placed first in his age division. He added rounds of 72 and 71 for a strong showing in the Junior Valentine Invitational hosted by Hermitage, and he reached No. 1 in his graduating class in Virginia.
He had another good tournament after that, but then he started going through some troubles with his swing. Even at the start of this summer, Pollard said his game wasn’t really there.
He tried a bunch of different things – had a couple lessons with some different players, different pros – and he couldn’t really figure out how to fix it until recently.
But now, his game is taking a turn for the better.
At the Virginia State Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship, held July 28-30, he shot rounds of 68, 74 and 70 for a 2-over-par total at James River Country Club in Newport News. For Pollard, that marked a turning point in his game from how it was after his good start last summer.
He figured out a little hitch in his swing that he had been doing when he was playing well. He resorted back to using his cut shot, which he had gotten away from. For the shot, he would turn his hips back on the backswing, and then, as he came down, he would feel as if he was coming across the ball while hitting down on it. He uses his cut swing for shots when he’s not near or on the green.
With that shot back in his repertoire, he started hitting the ball more solidly again.
“Having that cut shot and having it be reliable makes it more fun for me, because, to be honest, playing golf at a level that you don’t want to be playing it at is not very fun for me,” he said. “Now that I’ve been working hard to finally get my game back to where I can play well and put good scores up, it makes the game a lot more fun for me and enjoyable.”
Pollard on average has been practicing six days a week and around six hours each day, weather permitting. While sometimes he’ll go play with a friend at that friend’s home course, Pollard mainly practices at Hermitage.
“The great thing about Hermitage is the amount of quality players and people. It’s really a great community,” he said. “There are so many good golfers and people I enjoy playing with most of the time I don’t even have to set up a time to play. I’m able to just head up to the course and odds are there is someone to play with.”
Coaches Knox Milligan, Craig Callens and Adam Smith have been influential, and Pollard has gotten to play alongside many great players including but not limited to: Virginia Tech golfer and Deep Run High School alum Charlie Hanson; UVA golfer, Collegiate alum and Manakin-Sabot resident Jack Montague; Mason Bryan; Daryl Chappell; and Will MacIlwaine. He also plays a lot with one of his best friends Jack Hoyle.
On the course, Pollard approaches each hole with the mentality that it’s a different hole, no matter how the last one went.
“And it’s just all about: now my mindset is just making as many birdies as possible, because that’s how you’re going to do well,” he added. “You’ve got to take par when you can, because that’s what you want; you want par, but when you have the opportunity, you’ve got to make as many birdies as possible, and that’s what helps you put up a good score and play well.
“Each round is a new start, where I’m trying to shoot the best I possibly can and beat my career low.”
Pollard is really excited about competing in Hermitage’s Valentine Invitational, a 54-hole medal play tournament and VSGA player ranking event. For the winter, he plans to work out a lot and practice on the course when it’s not freezing or snowing.
And then when spring rolls back around, Pollard will get to finally compete on a Trinity Episcopal School team whose oldest players, he said, are juniors. He and his current teammates should be able to play two seasons together, beginning this coming spring.
“It’s just made me more excited because I have good relationships with some of my new teammates and through our practices, but it was just only practice,” Pollard said. “I haven’t been able to have those bus rides or trips to tournaments where we can spend more time together, have fun and compete at hopefully a high level and do well.”