For Goochland girls basketball, the 2020-21 winter season is underway

GOOCHLAND - When Goochland girls basketball took the floor for its first game of the year against the Central Virginia Homeschool Athletic Association’s Patriots, the young unit came away with a different type of victory that went beyond the final digits on the scoreboard.

The Patriots won the game 57-37, but to Goochland’s head varsity coach James Harris, this 2020-21 winter season is already a successful one. Because after all of the uncertainty over whether they would even get the chance to compete due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the school systems that have withdrawn from athletic participation this winter because of it, his Bulldogs are now playing. Their season is underway.

“There’s a lot of schools out there now that are not playing at all,” he said. “I think the fact that we’re just playing in the type of situation that we’re in, that’s a blessing.”

“With this season, I’m just looking forward to being able to play,” said junior returner Emmy Paulin, who led all players in Tuesday’s game with 16 points. “We didn’t realize we were going to be able to play, and I’m just glad I get to play basketball with these people...to have at least 11 games, that’s really big.”