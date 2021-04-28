For students, support matters more than ever

During the recent Goochland County School Board meeting, there were several agenda items that didn’t require much more than a cursory look-over and a quick vote of approval from the board.

This is the way it typically goes at public meetings, after all — not everything is headline grabbing. On this night, however, there was at least one item on the schedule that had everyone’s attention.

There to deliver a presentation on how the school division has been working to address the mental health needs of both students and staff, Dr. Jennifer Waggener and members of her team spent several minutes detailing a number of different initiatives school psychologists, guidance counselors, mental health counselors and others had created. Outlined in their presentation were the facts and figures, as well as descriptions of programs ranging from Red Ribbon Week — a week set aside to focus on mental health and substance abuse prevention — to the numerous workshops aimed at helping parents communicate with their children.

Unseen, of course, because these things are not easily measured, were the many thousands of ways both big and small that this focus on mental health and wellness has impacted lives in our community for the better.