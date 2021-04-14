For the first time since 2019, fans will return to Richmond Raceway for NASCAR's Cup, Truck series races

As Richmond Raceway’s storied history is spotlighted throughout the year, the completion of its spring race will mark the end of the first quarter of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season – a year that’s already shaping up to be a historic one. Seven different competitors have won the first eight races, with Martin Truex Jr. becoming the season’s first multi-race winner just this past Sunday at Virginia track Martinsville Raceway.

The first quarter has also featured the first of this year’s seven road course races – a series high – at Daytona International Speedway, as well as the Series’ return to dirt racing for the first time in 51 years with the spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing, featuring Truex, Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin, Daytona road course winner Christopher Bell and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, could be the team to beat again this coming Sunday. Prior to Brad Keselowski’s win last fall, JGR swept all four Cup races held 2018-2019 at the 0.75-mile D-shaped short track.

Hamlin heads to his home track as a favorite, having led 276 of 500 laps at the half-mile track of Martinsville before fading to third in the closing laps. Despite not yet winning this season, Hamlin currently leads the points’ standings. He will look to become the eighth different winner of the year this Sunday.