For the first time since 2019, fans will return to Richmond Raceway for NASCAR's Cup, Truck series races

When the roar of 750-horsepower engines overtakes Richmond Raceway this coming weekend, another long-awaited sound will be heard – a sound that hasn’t accompanied a NASCAR race in Richmond since September 2019.
The cheers of crowds in the stands.
Richmond Raceway will welcome fans back to the track for both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, albeit in limited capacity.
While Richmond Raceway this past fall did host all three of NASCAR’s series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks – all four races (including an Xfinity doubleheader) were held without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richmond Raceway is also celebrating its first NASCAR races of 2021 with the unveiling of its 75 Greatest Moments, presented by Virginia is for Lovers, as part of the track’s 75th anniversary season.
The moments, selected by the Richmond Historical Committee, are being shared this week as part of the Toyota Spring Race Weekend and leading up to the track’s fall NASCAR playoff race weekend. From there, they will be unveiled weekly on the track’s social channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans can also follow along online at richmondraceway.com/75th.
“The 75 moments, it’s going to be a great way to walk down memory lane with our fans,” said Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier. “It’s going to be pretty special to share those moments and engage with our fans and get their feedback on what they think of the top moments – and they’ll be able to share stories along the way as well.”
As Richmond Raceway’s storied history is spotlighted throughout the year, the completion of its spring race will mark the end of the first quarter of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season – a year that’s already shaping up to be a historic one. Seven different competitors have won the first eight races, with Martin Truex Jr. becoming the season’s first multi-race winner just this past Sunday at Virginia track Martinsville Raceway.
The first quarter has also featured the first of this year’s seven road course races – a series high – at Daytona International Speedway, as well as the Series’ return to dirt racing for the first time in 51 years with the spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing, featuring Truex, Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin, Daytona road course winner Christopher Bell and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, could be the team to beat again this coming Sunday. Prior to Brad Keselowski’s win last fall, JGR swept all four Cup races held 2018-2019 at the 0.75-mile D-shaped short track.
Hamlin heads to his home track as a favorite, having led 276 of 500 laps at the half-mile track of Martinsville before fading to third in the closing laps. Despite not yet winning this season, Hamlin currently leads the points’ standings. He will look to become the eighth different winner of the year this Sunday.
“I think it’d be a popular win, and I think it would probably be a little bit of relief to Denny as well,” Bickmeier said. “They’ve run so well, they’ve been in contention. He’s a competitor, and one of the toughest competitors out there, so to get a win and then to do that on his home track – a place where he used to come and watch NASCAR racing as a kid – I think would be extra special.”
Hamlin’s three Cup wins at Richmond Raceway came in the 2009, 2010 and 2016 fall races. He has not yet won a Cup race at Richmond in the spring.
This weekend’s events are also returning to daytime racing, with the Trucks coming back to Richmond for the second straight year after the series didn’t compete on the track from 2006 to 2019. This will also be the first time that fans will get the chance to see a Truck Series race live in Richmond since 2005.
The Truck Series’ ToyotaCare 250 will be held Saturday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. There will be free entry to children aged 12 and under for the Truck Series race.
The Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 will be held Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m. NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com.
After weather led to postponements for NASCAR’s races both at Bristol and Martinsville, the forecast looks extremely promising for this weekend at Richmond, with mostly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of precipitation projected for Saturday, and partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of precipitation projected for Sunday.
As per the case for most NASCAR race weekends this year, there will be no practice sessions at Richmond.
“They’re kind of adjusting on the fly – I think that’s added...another element to the competition side of the sport,” Bickmeier said. “I’m excited to see how things play out during the day this weekend.”
As efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic continue, Richmond Raceway has contributed to those efforts by serving as a mass vaccination site. Bickmeier noted that more than 100,000 doses have been administered at the venue.
“I’ve been honored to have our facility be used in such a way to be a mass vaccination site,” Bickmeier said. “And really it’s been just an amazing public-private partnership to pull this off. It’s been a very efficient operation. But for us, it’s an opportunity to give back to our community, so we’re honored that we’re able to make our facility available for this effort.”
The Richmond Raceway venue has also been made available for a variety of events over the past year, with those events including drive-through graduations, personal protective equipment distribution and food distribution.
“We don’t take that responsibility lightly,” Bickmeier said. “We’re here to help serve our community, and it’s just an honor that we’re able to do that.”