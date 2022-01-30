Forget all that comic book stuff, sometimes your hero comes wielding a chainsaw

When it comes to the tools of the superhero trade, most of us don’t immediately think of a chainsaw. But on Jan. 3, as our area was broadsided by one of the most destructive winter storms in recent memory, that’s exactly what one small, dedicated group of local heroes could be found wielding.
For some, even a particularly nasty winter weather event serves as little more than a reminder of how nice it is to have lights, heat and running water. With everything canceled and roads impassable, those blessed enough to have alternative sources of power might even find themselves enjoying the respite from the usual hectic routine.
For those facing a medical emergency or other immediate need, however, these same circumstances can spell disaster.
As Goochland County Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson pointed out during a meeting of the board of supervisors last week, first responders received hundreds of calls for help as the storm slammed into Goochland, first with rain, then with a disastrous one-two punch of ice and wind. And while rescuers did not hesitate to brave the slick roads and driving snow, falling trees would soon prove to be a far worse enemy.
As rescuers made their way through local streets, Ferguson explained, they were forced to stop constantly to clear the roadway of ice-laden trees and other debris. Conditions were so treacherous, he said, that one resident who had been experiencing chest pains took nearly an entire day to reach.
Ferguson told board members that if it had not been for the residents who showed up, seemingly out of nowhere, to help cut up fallen trees and haul aside debris, first responders would not have been able to answer nearly as many calls.
Mind you, these were not people who had signed up to help in an emergency or added their names to any list. They were residents who could have easily stayed inside with their own families instead of forging out into the wind and snow, putting their own safety and comfort aside to help others.
While their names may never be known, the Gazette would like to take a moment this week to echo Chief Ferguson’s words and offer our sincere thanks to those brave, dedicated residents who spent the day working so hard on behalf of their fellow citizens.
It wasn’t their job to do what they did on Jan. 3 and in the days that followed, but somehow they felt it was their duty.
We are truly blessed in our community to call these people our neighbors, and thankful for the example they set.