Forget all that comic book stuff, sometimes your hero comes wielding a chainsaw

When it comes to the tools of the superhero trade, most of us don’t immediately think of a chainsaw. But on Jan. 3, as our area was broadsided by one of the most destructive winter storms in recent memory, that’s exactly what one small, dedicated group of local heroes could be found wielding.

For some, even a particularly nasty winter weather event serves as little more than a reminder of how nice it is to have lights, heat and running water. With everything canceled and roads impassable, those blessed enough to have alternative sources of power might even find themselves enjoying the respite from the usual hectic routine.

For those facing a medical emergency or other immediate need, however, these same circumstances can spell disaster.

As Goochland County Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson pointed out during a meeting of the board of supervisors last week, first responders received hundreds of calls for help as the storm slammed into Goochland, first with rain, then with a disastrous one-two punch of ice and wind. And while rescuers did not hesitate to brave the slick roads and driving snow, falling trees would soon prove to be a far worse enemy.