Four seniors honored in volleyball win over Monticello

It was about as good of a senior night as it gets for the Goochland volleyball team, who honored four seniors and handled the Monticello Mustangs with a 3-0 victory on Oct. 18.

Seniors Layla Ford, Nicole Brown, Laura Lee Baldwin and Nina Smith were celebrated for their time with the program, and each contributed to the team’s ninth win of the season.

Head coach Rachel Jacobsen said that in her fifth year with the program, she’s proud seeing the accomplishments of her first senior class to be with the program for the entirety of her tenure, calling them “ a true product of the work we have done together in that time.”

“I am so proud of not only their hard work and achievements, but also the legacy that they are leaving behind,” Jacobsen said. “They have taught the younger girls to be fierce, determined, strong, and confident. Winning is only a portion of success and Nicole, Nina, Layla and Laura Lee are the definition of what success really looks like.”

The game also provided the Bulldogs a small taste of revenge over the Mustangs, who won the first meeting on Sept. 22 in three sets.

This time though, the senior Bulldogs and their teammates had no intention of falling on their ceremonious evening, winning the sets 25-15, 25-23 and 25-18.

Brown led the team in assists with a strong outing that ended with six kills, 15 assists, five digs and four aces. Smith again led the team in kills with another productive finish, adding seven kills, two blocks and two digs.

Ford, playing as the middle blocker, contributed eight digs and three blocks to go with four kills and an ace, while Baldwin finished with five kills, eight digs and a block.

All season, Jacobsen has praised the veteran leadership and high-level performance of her senior class, and she says that she can’t wait to see what they do in the future.

“I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next, and am so thankful for what they are leaving behind,” Jacobsen said.

The Bulldogs also played the Albemarle Patriots on Oct. 20, which the Patriots won in a four-set game on their home court.

In the first matchup on Sept. 27, the Patriots (13-8) won in three sets over the Bulldogs, though this time the Bulldogs were able to extend the game with a 25-20 win in the third set that avoided another sweep and forced the Patriots to close the game out in a fourth set that ended in a 25-18 score.

Baldwin and Ford shared the team-high in kills in the loss, with each of the seniors finishing with eight apiece. Baldwin also finished with 14 digs. Ford added an ace and 27 digs on the night.

Goochland will close out its regular season with a matchup against the Louisa County Lions on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs last faced off versus the Lions on Oct. 4, where they won the meeting in four sets.