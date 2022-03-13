Friends of Goochland Parks seeks new members

Friends of Goochland Parks (FOGP) is currently recruiting new members to assist with their goal of enriching the recreational and leisure opportunities for citizens and visitors through the county’s park system. Their mission is to protect, preserve and showcase the parks’ natural and historic features.

Founded with the goal of building out Tucker Park, Friends of Goochland Parks has now expanded to support and assist all Goochland County Parks.

To help with these fundraising efforts, FOGP members organize and attend multiple events throughout the year, including the popular RiverFest concert held in the fall at Tucker Park.

This group has raised money for multiple park projects including the Tucker Park primitive boat launch and stage, outdoor fitness equipment at the Central High Complex and educational signage at Leakes Mill, Hidden Rock and Matthews parks.