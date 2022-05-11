Funkhouser, Bulldogs record first win

It has not been an easy year for the Goochland girls soccer team.

Facing a daunting new Jefferson District schedule, dealing with multiple injuries to key players and battling through a nine-game losing streak could break just about any group.

This team; however, is different.

Despite consistently beating opponents with relative ease in previous seasons, first-year head coach Jason Funkhouser and his team consisting of six seniors and 13 underclassmen have used every loss as a learning experience, with all that accumulating in the team’s first win of the season in their 10th game against Caroline County on April 29.

“We’re just trying to tell them to do the little things right, and find the things that matter because the little details matter,” Funkhouser said.

Focusing on the smaller details to the game proved vital in that first win. Coming into the game, the team had struggled finding success on the attack against a rogues’ gallery of Jefferson foes, but against Caroline, the Bulldogs found the back of the net four times with three different players getting on the scoresheet while the defense held Caroline in check for their first clean sheet of the season.

The goals came from Erla Thorkelsdottir, Allie Joyner and Ella Kamencik, all three of whom are senior leaders that have helped guide the younger players through this season.

Fellow senior Bridget Dinora says the win proved to be an energizing experience for all involved.

“It was very uplifting,” Dinora said. “We were all so happy to get a win because it’s been very hard since this is such a new team. Winning this game I think brought a lot of positive energy to our team and a lot of hope for more games to come.”

Even before the win, this group of seniors have stressed the importance of coming away from their losses with something positive to the rest of the roster, ensuring the group stayed motivated even as losses began piling up.

“Once you turn on each other that really has a bad effect on the field, so just staying as a team and working together was mainly what we were trying to focus on,” Dinora said.

Though Funkhouser’s been around the program for six years — first as a volunteer assistant coach and eventually the junior varsity head coach — he’s faced new challenges in his own right with the new varsity coaching position.

Beyond the new competition has been multiple injuries to key players, oftentimes forcing him to work with either a limited bench or a bench filled with junior varsity up-and-comers still figuring out the speed of the game.

Entering the final stretch of three regular season games, the Bulldogs currently have six players from the original roster out with some form of ailment.

Through it all though, Funkhouser and his team seem ready to handle any modicum of adversity thrown their way.

“You grow from it, you learn from it and you get better,” he said.

As the season nears its close, the general focus for the senior class is centered on enjoying every moment on the field together while also setting a strong example for the rising upperclassmen that will form the foundation for next year’s team and beyond.