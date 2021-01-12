Gabby Ragone's 25 points, monster 4th powers Goochland past Amelia 50-40

GOOCHLAND - Steal the ball.

Sprint to the basket.

Score the bucket - or at the very least, draw the foul for the free-throw chances at the line, and then make both shots.

Deep in the fourth quarter, Goochland High School's Gabby Ragone was showing she had mastered that formula for Tuesday's home game versus Amelia. When her team held a slim 2-point lead with less than 3:06 remaining in regulation, the senior got the takeaway and the layup on a fast break. Her play sparked a 7-0 run that cemented the momentum in the Bulldogs' favor in the final stretch.

After Amelia led Goochland by 1 point in the first three quarters, the Bulldogs' fiery showcase in the fourth quarter, paced by Ragone's 15 points in the stanza alone, propelled them to their first victory of the season, 50-40 over the Raiders.

"It's the beginning of the season, a lot of us haven't played together before, so I think we just needed that jumpstart play to just get us in a groove to keep going," Ragone said. "Once we got that, then we played together as a team. It was good."

Ragone double-doubled in Tuesday's game, netting 25 points total and nabbing a whopping 11 steals. She added six rebounds and three assists, and she shot 9 for 11 from the free-throw line.