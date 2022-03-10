Gators, Cadets see seasons end in VISAA playoffs

It wasn’t necessarily the expectation for either Benedictine or Saint Gertrude to end their seasons before the VISAA Division I final, but despite their seasons ending earlier than they hoped, there are still plenty of positives to take away.
For Benedictine (21-5), led by first-year head coach Matt Murrer, they fell in the VISAA quarterfinals to No. 3 Bishop O’Connell, 87-58. Benedictine had previously eliminated Woodberry Forest in their opening playoff matchup in a 67-51 home victory on March 1, but Bishop O’Connell presented a new challenge that the team simply couldn’t overcome.
Woodberry Forest, meanwhile, played Benedictine for the third time this season in that playoff opener, with the two splitting series coming into the tournament battle. Led by senior Jaden Daughtry, the Cadets took a nine-point lead into the half, and proceeded to run away with it late to advance to the next round.
Overall, it was another solid season for the program despite the early elimination, though they’ll undoubtedly be missing the impact left by seniors Daughtry and Colin Cury, both of whom played over 20 minutes per game.
Daughtry leaves as Benedictine’s leading scorer over the course of the season as well as a 1,000-point scorer in his Cadets career. The efficient, high-flying guard leaves the program averaging 23.6 points per game, and though his Benedictine season may be over, he’ll have a chance to showcase his skills once again at the 18th Annual 804 All-Star Game held at Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center.
While Daughtry has yet to commit to a path beyond Benedictine yet, he’s received offers from schools like New Mexico State, Charleston Southern, Jackson State and Old Dominion.
Looking ahead to next season, Benedictine will have nine returning players, five of whom will be seniors, including explosive guard Davin Cosby, who was second in scoring behind Daughtry with 22.8 points per game. Sophomore Michael “M.J.” Winstead and junior Joshua Hughes will be slated for bigger roles after each averaging 24 minutes per game.
As for the Gators, their playoff run lasted into the VISAA Final Four, where the season ended in a 55-41 loss to the top-seeded St. Paul VI Panthers. Junior Sam Smith led the team in scoring with 13 points along with three rebounds, and fellow junior Erin Woodson added 11 points herself, but the Panthers’ defense was key in holding the usually high-scoring Gators to just 41 points.
Before matching up with the Panthers, the Gators had a tough quarterfinals matchup with the Catholic Crusaders that they pulled out with a 60-51 win behind a 29-point outing from Woodson.
The Gators had to hold off a strong start from the Crusaders, who hit three early 3-pointers in the first four minutes to take an 11-4 lead. Catholic’s offense saw them spread the floor out with five shooters on the perimeter, leaving plenty of room to maneuver in the paint off of their off-ball screening actions. It took some time for the Gators to adjust to this style, but once they did, they locked things down.
It certainly helped that the offense was flourishing as well, with Woodson, senior Kate Samson and freshman Ava Fulkerson all pitching in as scorers to hold off the Crusaders.
The second quarter saw seven lead changes in an offense-heavy performance, but two corner threes from Woodson and another 3-pointer from the slot by Fulkerson contributed to the Gators taking a four-point lead into the half.
Another Fulkerson three kicked off an early 5-0 run for Saint Gertrude, while two more early triples from Woodson, including a side-step jumper that had a well-timed seal by Samson, punctuated a huge third quarter that gave the team a 47-39 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Increased on-ball pressure from the Crusaders made things interesting late in the game, with the increase in live-ball turnovers and a few nice baskets from the Panthers cutting the lead down to five with four minutes left to play.
The Gators were able to use some clock in the final minutes, avoiding the pressure with quick decisions on the perimeter, but what really proved to be the dagger was a corner jumper by junior forward Madelyn Mitchell to make it a six-point game with 1:55 left. The Crusaders continued to make things interesting with a response bucket and a full-court press, but Saint Gertrude was able to break that press and force multiple intentional fouls.
With some late free throws by Woodson, the Gators were able to hold on for what would be their last win of the season.
Despite not getting back to the championship game that they won last season, the Gators still had plenty of highlights throughout the season, including separate win streaks of six and seven games, a first place finish in the Capital City Classic and a well-fought playoff win against a worthy opponent.