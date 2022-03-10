 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gators, Cadets see seasons end in VISAA playoffs

  • 0

It wasn’t necessarily the expectation for either Benedictine or Saint Gertrude to end their seasons before the VISAA Division I final, but despite their seasons ending earlier than they hoped, there are still plenty of positives to take away.

For Benedictine (21-5), led by first-year head coach Matt Murrer, they fell in the VISAA quarterfinals to No. 3 Bishop O’Connell, 87-58. Benedictine had previously eliminated Woodberry Forest in their opening playoff matchup in a 67-51 home victory on March 1, but Bishop O’Connell presented a new challenge that the team simply couldn’t overcome.

Woodberry Forest, meanwhile, played Benedictine for the third time this season in that playoff opener, with the two splitting series coming into the tournament battle. Led by senior Jaden Daughtry, the Cadets took a nine-point lead into the half, and proceeded to run away with it late to advance to the next round.

Overall, it was another solid season for the program despite the early elimination, though they’ll undoubtedly be missing the impact left by seniors Daughtry and Colin Cury, both of whom played over 20 minutes per game.

People are also reading…

Daughtry leaves as Benedictine’s leading scorer over the course of the season as well as a 1,000-point scorer in his Cadets career. The efficient, high-flying guard leaves the program averaging 23.6 points per game, and though his Benedictine season may be over, he’ll have a chance to showcase his skills once again at the 18th Annual 804 All-Star Game held at Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center.

While Daughtry has yet to commit to a path beyond Benedictine yet, he’s received offers from schools like New Mexico State, Charleston Southern, Jackson State and Old Dominion.

Looking ahead to next season, Benedictine will have nine returning players, five of whom will be seniors, including explosive guard Davin Cosby, who was second in scoring behind Daughtry with 22.8 points per game. Sophomore Michael “M.J.” Winstead and junior Joshua Hughes will be slated for bigger roles after each averaging 24 minutes per game.

As for the Gators, their playoff run lasted into the VISAA Final Four, where the season ended in a 55-41 loss to the top-seeded St. Paul VI Panthers. Junior Sam Smith led the team in scoring with 13 points along with three rebounds, and fellow junior Erin Woodson added 11 points herself, but the Panthers’ defense was key in holding the usually high-scoring Gators to just 41 points.

Before matching up with the Panthers, the Gators had a tough quarterfinals matchup with the Catholic Crusaders that they pulled out with a 60-51 win behind a 29-point outing from Woodson.

The Gators had to hold off a strong start from the Crusaders, who hit three early 3-pointers in the first four minutes to take an 11-4 lead. Catholic’s offense saw them spread the floor out with five shooters on the perimeter, leaving plenty of room to maneuver in the paint off of their off-ball screening actions. It took some time for the Gators to adjust to this style, but once they did, they locked things down.

It certainly helped that the offense was flourishing as well, with Woodson, senior Kate Samson and freshman Ava Fulkerson all pitching in as scorers to hold off the Crusaders.

The second quarter saw seven lead changes in an offense-heavy performance, but two corner threes from Woodson and another 3-pointer from the slot by Fulkerson contributed to the Gators taking a four-point lead into the half.

Another Fulkerson three kicked off an early 5-0 run for Saint Gertrude, while two more early triples from Woodson, including a side-step jumper that had a well-timed seal by Samson, punctuated a huge third quarter that gave the team a 47-39 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Increased on-ball pressure from the Crusaders made things interesting late in the game, with the increase in live-ball turnovers and a few nice baskets from the Panthers cutting the lead down to five with four minutes left to play.

The Gators were able to use some clock in the final minutes, avoiding the pressure with quick decisions on the perimeter, but what really proved to be the dagger was a corner jumper by junior forward Madelyn Mitchell to make it a six-point game with 1:55 left. The Crusaders continued to make things interesting with a response bucket and a full-court press, but Saint Gertrude was able to break that press and force multiple intentional fouls.

With some late free throws by Woodson, the Gators were able to hold on for what would be their last win of the season.

Despite not getting back to the championship game that they won last season, the Gators still had plenty of highlights throughout the season, including separate win streaks of six and seven games, a first place finish in the Capital City Classic and a well-fought playoff win against a worthy opponent.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadets stand out at Prep Nationals

Cadets stand out at Prep Nationals

On Feb. 18, Benedictine’s wrestling team left the 2022 VISAA State Tournament with four state champs and an overall second place finish. A wee…

In the Garden: No need to give up gardening in late winter

Although many of us are weary of the cold weather, below are some tried and true guaranteed safe ideas to end your winter and welcome in spring!

Q.What can I prune in my garden during late winter?

A.Prune your crape myrtles!

As a rule of thumb, it’s best to prune as soon as blooms begins to fade. Pruning is not recommended in fall for spring flowering shrubs such as forsythia, azaleas, rhododendrons or lilacs. However, “late bloomers” such hibiscus, Rose of Sharon, and Crape Myrtle should be pruned in late winter during their dormancy. Consult The Shrub Pruning Calendar for Virginia available on-line from Virginia Tech (www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/.../430/430-462/430-462_pdf.pdf) as well as The Shrub Pruning Guide (www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/430/430-459/430-459.html).

Besides crape myrtle, there are other numerous shrubs and deciduous trees ready for pruning in late winter including beauty berry, butterfly bush, and gardenia.

Q. What can I do in my garden during late winter?

A.Get a soil test! Most fruits and vegetables grow best in neutral soil with a pH of about 6.2 to 7.2. However, blueberry bushes, for example, prefer an acidic or a low pH level. Soil test kits are available for pick-up and easily available from Virginia Cooperative Extension offices. For a modest fee, the soil test not only provides information on the soil, pH, and available levels of phosphorous, but on potassium and other essential elements or nutrients. The Virginia Tech lab’s soil test report also offers suggestions on how to adjust or modify problems with the soil for the particular plantings intended for your garden. Results can be received either by standard mail or email.

Q.What can I build in my garden during late winter?

A. I watched a whole lotta hope, promise and commitment get wiped out by three deer in less than four hours.

Long story short, build and erect a fence for your vegetable garden. It should be at least eight-feet high. Make sure to put in a second fence ten inches below the surface. Keep in mind squirrels still climb in. Small rabbits squeak through. Ground hogs can be pretty clever fellows, too. Yet this should take care of most of your summer vegetable garden woes.

Q. What can I still plant during late winter?

A. I learned by error that it’s really never too late to plant garlic. Traditionally we plant garlic in late fall or early winter. Yet, there is still time to set out individual cloves. Garlic likes well-drained and loamy soil with lots of organic material. The individual cloves should be planted about two inches deep and spaced four to six inches apart. Garlic bulbs begin growing by sending out roots. Once the roots establish, the stalk begins growing. The individual plants will resemble green spring onions. Green garlic is garlic that hasn’t ripened. It resembles a scallion. It is very tender and delicious, yet not overpowering. These green scapes are a springtime delicacy when sautéed in olive oil with a dash of sea salt. It’s a win-win scenario! Scapes are normally removed in spring to encourage the plant to focus all its energy on growing bigger, healthier garlic bulbs. Consult Virginia Tech publication Onions, Garlic and Shallots by Diane Relf (https://www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/.../426-411/SPES-254.pdf)

Q.What are those walnut-sized dark things on my cedar trees?

A.They are the galls of the Gymnosporangium juniperi-virginianae commonly referred to as Cedar Apple Rust. Later in the spring, the galls will explode into a jellyfish-looking thing.

Cedar Apple Rust is one of the most common of several fungal rust diseases that attack susceptible cultivars of apple and crabapple trees. It infects, disfigures and often destroys the leaves and fruit. First it needs an initial host plant, and that is the Eastern Red Cedar (Juniperus virginiana). Any species of juniper can substitute for the Eastern Red Cedar. However, here in Virginia cedars are plentiful.

On the Eastern Red Cedar host, the fungus produces reddish-brown galls. These galls are sometimes confused with cones. In April and May these structures elongate into orange gelatinous protrusions and swell during rainy periods. The wind carries the microscopic spores to infect apple leaves, fruit and young branches. Individual spores can travel miles.

These spores attach themselves to apple leaves about the time the buds are in the early blossom stage. Infection can take place in as little as four hours. Yellow lesions begin to develop in one to three weeks.

In midsummer, spores from the apple leaves are produced, and in turn the wind carries the spores back to the cedars thus completing the cycle. The spores land on cedar needle bases or in the crevices of branches. The spores germinate and produce swellings resembling small green peas.

Rather than trying to remove all cedar trees located within a one mile radius of your apple tree, it’s more practical to select disease resistant apple trees right from the start. Fungicides applied on a schedule are highly effective against the disease during the apple cycle. Most sprays are applied four times at seven to 10-day intervals, beginning in April and May. These applications protect the apples from spores being released from the cedar host.

Resources to consult:

Growing Apples in Virginia www.pubs.ext.vt.edu/422/422-023/422--23.html

and

Cedar Apple Rust: http://plantclinic.cornell.edu/factsheets/cedarapplerust.pdf

Virginia McCown is a master gardener and master food volunteer living in Central Virginia along with her garden and assorted creatures both great and small.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News