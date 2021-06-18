GCPS unveils updated policy on homework

After several months of work by a committee of stakeholders including students, parents, teachers and school administrators, the Goochland County Public Schools’ homework policy is set to get a major overhaul ahead of students returning to class in August.

On June 8, county school board members approved the revised policy document on first reading, with several board members noting that the changes would help ensure equity for all students and also offer teachers improved guidelines for assigning homework.

According to GCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Stephen Geyer, the updates to the homework policy are intended to both modernize and expand on a directive that was previously only around half a page long and offered only a basic framework for what constituted appropriate homework.

The updated policy, Geyer explained, goes into far greater detail on what the policy drafters refer to as “effective homework design,” taking into account the critical importance of balance in the lives of students who may be juggling many other activities and commitments in addition to their schoolwork.