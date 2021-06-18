GEF, Rotary announce essay contest winners

The Goochland Education Foundation and Goochland Rotary collaborated to sponsor the annual essay contest for 4th and 5th grade Goochland County School students.

The purpose of the annual essay contest is to encourage students to strengthen key 21st century skills. Each year there is a different topic, and this school year provided a great opportunity to hear from the students about the changes the schools made during this pandemic and what changes they would like to remain when the pandemic is over.

Of the 60 submissions, the winners were First Place Winner Milo Lacy, 4th Grade, Randolph Elementary School; Second Place Winner A’Laiyah Mayo, 4th Grade, Byrd Elementary School; and Third Place Winner, Ethan Cosby, 4th Grade, Randolph Elementary School.

Cyndy Brown, Executive Director of the Goochland Education Foundation, stated that “the judges were very impressed with the thoughtfulness and compassion expressed by the students — not to mention how much they like having math first thing in the morning and even wish it were a bit longer! It was a very competitive process. We extend our congratulations to the students and their teachers for teaching them so well!”