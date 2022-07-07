Goochland All-Star team surprised with Squirrels game

While the Goochland U9 All-Star baseball team has been hard at work preparing for its state tournament on July 8, the team was rewarded for its hard work this past weekend with a surprise that shocked everyone.

What the players thought would be just an average Friday practice turned out to be much more than that, as they all were gifted with a surprise trip to a Richmond Flying Squirrels game on Friday, June 24. The surprise trip was organized by coach Rick Murren with help coordinating the event from Goochland Baptist Church, Justin Lacy with Financial Services of Virginia, Daniel Keeton and the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.

The athletes were picked up by a church bus and a sheriff’s cruiser to go to the game, where they were even featured on the stadium jumbotron during the game.

With their big state tournament starting in a week in Martinsville, Virginia, the Goochland All-Stars were given a nice day off from their hard work on the field in order to enjoy some professional baseball in Richmond. Murren says the kids were ecstatic upon learning of the surprise trip, and that they all deserved to have a fun time before they get into tournament action against some of the top All-Star teams in the state.

Murren also says the surprise trip wouldn’t have been possible without contributions from Tom’s Auto Service, Kate Thacker Anderson from Pineview Farms and Pastor Curt Kruschwitz from Goochland Baptist Church.