Goochland Athletics celebrates Dacey, Doczi, Hixon's collegiate decisions

“It meant a lot, not only for me, but for my parents; it really showed how much work they put in for me, just pushing me along,” Doczi said of last Wednesday’s ceremony. “It meant…I took my next step, I know I’m going. Even though I committed, it’s in paper now.”

After he committed, Doczi praised the brotherhood aspect of VMI, having seen what it’s done for his dad, Mike Doczi, who also went there and played baseball for the Keydets. Ayden also went into Goochland’s JROTC program, and he fell in love with the military aspect. In addition to the leadership roles he’s held on his athletic teams, he worked his way up through the JROTC program’s ranks to Company 1st Sergeant.

Playing at the center position, Doczi helped lead his Goochland Bulldogs varsity football team to an undefeated 5-0 regular season and an appearance in the Class 3, Region B final.

Doczi feels that he was able to get stronger this past season. He feels that his speed and footwork is a lot better, and he praised Goochland football’s new offensive lineman coach McFarland Murph’s intuition when it came to college footwork.

“He’s really focused on hands, really focused on: I want to get you to the next level as much as I can, prepare as much as possible,” Doczi said. “That really helped a lot as well.”