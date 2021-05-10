Goochland Athletics celebrates Dacey, Doczi, Hixon's collegiate decisions

Goochland High School last Wednesday held a signing ceremony to honor three student-athletes who are taking their athletic and academic careers to the collegiate level: Skylar Dacey, Ayden Doczi and Aubrie Hixon.
Aubrie Hixon
Hixon will play NCAA Division III soccer for Ferrum. She was looking for a team that competed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and with Ferrum, she liked the campus, the view and the environment.
Hixon also said that Ferrum is the perfect size; she complimented the amount of athletes there, and she referenced her future academic plans – she's looking to major in Health & Human Performance with a physical education emphasis and minor in coaching – when describing what made the school the best fit for her.
As for Ferrum’s Women’s Soccer team, Hixon said that head coach Erin Saleeby, coach Wes Lewis and her future teammates right away made her feel like she was part of the family.
“They are very friendly, encouraging, helpful,” Hixon said.
She’s hoping to play at holding mid or left wing.
In her sophomore year, Hixon contributed to the Bulldogs varsity girls soccer team reaching the Class 2, Region A semifinals in 2019.
“It’s been a pleasure to be a part of Goochland soccer,” Hixon said. “The team has taught me that’s it’s not all about winning. It’s about the hard work and building chemistry throughout the team.”
Skylar Dacey
Dacey will swim at the Division I level for Bryant University.
Dacey said she had to decide between multiple schools that all had amazing programs, but with Bryant, she praised the school’s family feel and “excellent training programs.”
“Bryant is my perfect fit, not only athletically, but academically,” Dacey said. “I am choosing to study Biology with a Pre-Medical focus, and the Biology program at Bryant is unbeatable.”
On the athletic side, Dacey said her new coaches are “nothing short of amazing.”
“Being part of their team is such an honor,” Dacey said. “The campus is stunning and I truly feel at home at Bryant.”
Her coaches and teammates, Dacey said, are the most fun and energetic group of people she said she has met.
“They are so extremely supportive of each other and everyone wants each other to succeed,” Dacey said. “The energy they bring to the sport is one of my favorite things about them!”
Dacey said she will continue to compete in short-distance events (including the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle) in addition any events her coach feels she will excel at once she gets to Bryant.
In her sophomore year, Dacey won the regional championship in the 100 free and took third at states in the 200 free. Dacey was also a state qualifier both in her junior and senior seasons when Goochland moved up from Class 2 to Class 3. Dacey added a third-place individual finish in the 200 free in regionals during her junior year.
“Goochland Swimming was always my way of being connected to the school,” Dacey said. “My junior year, Ashton Paxton was the coach of the team and she truly helped me see some aspects of college swimming to pay attention to. She was one of my biggest supporters that year and I cannot thank her enough.”
Dacey said her coaches, beginning with her very first one, have been a massive part of her life.
“To my first coach…Cindy Matthews: you gave me the love for this sport and told me it would take me places, and you were right. I cannot thank her enough for being on that list of my biggest supporters my entire career,” Dacey said. “To my parents for doing absolutely everything so I can succeed, I am forever grateful for you.
“Swimming is the biggest thing in my life,” Dacey said, “and I am so excited to continue my passion at Bryant.”
Ayden Doczi
Doczi is all set to play Division I football for the Virginia Military Institute.
“It meant a lot, not only for me, but for my parents; it really showed how much work they put in for me, just pushing me along,” Doczi said of last Wednesday’s ceremony. “It meant…I took my next step, I know I’m going. Even though I committed, it’s in paper now.”
After he committed, Doczi praised the brotherhood aspect of VMI, having seen what it’s done for his dad, Mike Doczi, who also went there and played baseball for the Keydets. Ayden also went into Goochland’s JROTC program, and he fell in love with the military aspect. In addition to the leadership roles he’s held on his athletic teams, he worked his way up through the JROTC program’s ranks to Company 1st Sergeant.
Playing at the center position, Doczi helped lead his Goochland Bulldogs varsity football team to an undefeated 5-0 regular season and an appearance in the Class 3, Region B final.
Doczi feels that he was able to get stronger this past season. He feels that his speed and footwork is a lot better, and he praised Goochland football’s new offensive lineman coach McFarland Murph’s intuition when it came to college footwork.
“He’s really focused on hands, really focused on: I want to get you to the next level as much as I can, prepare as much as possible,” Doczi said. “That really helped a lot as well.”
Doczi also pointed to the possibility that, depending on how he performs this season on the pitcher’s mound, he could also compete on VMI’s baseball team.
He's off to a strong start in his final season on the high school diamond. In Goochland’s 5-3 win over Randolph-Henry on May 5, Doczi earned a complete-game win on the mound and pitched six shutout innings before defensive errors enabled the Statesmen to score 3 runs. Doczi’s ERA, however, stayed at 0.00 in that May 5 win.
“It’s very encouraging,” Doczi said, adding: “I’m doing much more things for my body to stay healthy and stay ready to go than I was in previous years.”
He played for RBA South over this past fall, and he said that they gave him a recovery program after pitching and during pregame warmups.
It’s meant a lot to him to have his senior seasons.
“With COVID, I honestly didn’t think I was going to have any of the seasons, so I’m grateful to be out here,” Doczi said. “With football, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but we got out there, we played our heart out, and I played with some of the people I grew up with since we were 5 years old to finish out the season, finish our careers together, and some of us are moving on to go to the next level, and I think that we’ll all do as well as we can.”