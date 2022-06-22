Goochland baseball ready for 2023

Ending the 2021-22 season with a 4-15 record in its first year in the Jefferson District, it was an unfamiliar feeling for the Goochland Bulldogs baseball team to enter the offseason with a losing record.

Despite their share of highlight wins like their comeback victories over Charlottesville and Nottoway, Goochland head coach Wes Farkas enters the summer knowing full well that his team will need to take major leaps to rise above the advanced level of competition that was thrown their way in the Jefferson.

“We’re used to being top dogs, so this was a wake up call for us,” Farkas said.

After a short time away from the game, Farkas says he and his coaching staff have already looked ahead to next season with ideas on how to combat their new district opponents, improve on the mental aspects on their hitting and ultimately give the Bulldogs yet another winning season in a program history that’s rife with them.

“For us as a coaching staff, I kind of started to think about some ideas right away,” Farkas said. “I’ve already started some plans for different types of drills and different types of philosophies going into next season.”

The Bulldogs will certainly have the benefit of tons of experience at their disposal entering next season. After losing two seniors in Aidan Allen and Eli Umberger, the Bulldogs are expected to bring back 12 returning contributors to the field as well as 10 rising seniors, making them one of the more veteran-heavy teams in the district.

Farkas sees guys like Mason Gregory, Chase Breedlove, A.J. Condrey and Reese Vincent as the natural choices to step into leadership roles in their senior seasons next year. Gregory, noted as a quiet yet impactful on-field leader who is coming off an impressive season at-bat, is someone Farkas sees taking a large leap forward in his final run as a Bulldog, while Breedlove’s season on the mound shows his progress as a pitcher is still very much trending upward.

While the team won’t be back on the field in their Bulldogs uniforms until next spring, there’s a ton of baseball to be played in the meantime, with multiple players getting into summer ball action to prepare for the upcoming season. The team will also be once again performing in aJames River-led fall league that features teams out of Deep Run, James River and Benedictine that helps give players around the area some in-game scrimmages to condition and prepare for the upcoming season.

The team is also planning another Hot Stove fundraiser to help raise money for the program, with this coming Hot Stove set for Nov. 19 on a day that’ll include guest speakers and raffle prize opportunities that’ll all go toward helping the team next season.