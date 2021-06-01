Goochland baseball routs Cumberland 16-0 in 5 on Senior Night

Nuckols batted 2 for 2 with 2 runs and a double. He also allowed two hits, one walk and no runs and struck out four for the win on the mound in three innings pitched and 45 pitches total.

Ragone batted 2 for 3 with 4 RBI, 2 runs and a double.

Doczi batted 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Jones had a hit and an RBI and scored 2 runs.

Vincent had a hit and scored a run.

Stratton, Goochland's lead-off hitter, batted 2 for 3 and scored 3 runs. He also pitched the final two innings and combined with Nuckols for the 2-hitter as he only let one Cumberland player on base on a walk. Stratton struck out three and ensured the Dukes stayed off of home plate in 25 pitches.

The senior also made a gem of a play for an out when, in a flash, he: ran down a pop-up fly east of the first base line and near the dugout; handled the ball with his bare hand; and clasped it against his glove as he slid across the ground.

The ball never left his grasp on the slide.