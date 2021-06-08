Goochland baseball walks-off 4-3 in 8 innings over Amelia in regular-season finale

“Travis has been one of our more disciplined hitters all season – he leads the team in quality at-bats – so he’s kind of a guy you want up there to make a pitcher work for that,” Farkas said. “He did what he’s been doing all year, so that was good. He was definitely selective at the end. Obviously you’d love to have a walk-off hit, but a walk-off is still a walk-off for us…a win is a win, and we’ll take that momentum going into the playoffs next week.”

Lestyk and Doczi finished the game with 2 RBI apiece. White batted 2 for 3 and scored a run.

While the Bulldogs’ defense gave up 2 unearned runs across the first two innings, it made heads-up plays throughout the game and persevered in trouble spots. Doczi caught a flyout in foul territory in the third inning, and Summitt followed up Doczi’s play with a high-reaching, leaping catch to snatch a flyball in shallow left field. Senior Andrew Jones turned a flyout into his glove at third base into a double play in the fourth inning when he forced out an Amelia base runner – who had too big of a lead off of first base to tag back up – on the throw to Doczi.

Goochldand's starting pitcher A.J. Condrey, a sophomore, struck out five batters, scattered three walks and two hits in five innings on the mound and kept his ERA for the game at 0.00.