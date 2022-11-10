Goochland biking team has impressive NICA performance

A blossoming competitive mountain biking club in Goochland is finishing off an impressive fall season that saw multiple local bikers earn a spot on the podium.

Founded in 2015 by Ethan Seltzer, the Goochland County Composite Mountain Biking Team has just 20 bikers on its roster that are made up of students ranging from elementary school to high school, regardless of school affiliation, and while many are relative newcomers to the world of competitive mountain biking, the team has already impressed against teams often triple in size.

That was displayed at the team’s main competition of the fall season: the four-race Virginia NICA race series that just ended with a race at Monticello High School on Nov. 5.

Among the highlights of the series was the Goochland middle school division bikers placing second overall in the series, as well as the high school division placing sixth. As far as individual highlights, the best biker in his respective standings was Eden Miles with a first place victory in the Middle School Boys A division. In the freshman boys division, Christopher Brewer also placed in third for Goochland.

Miles started when he was 9 years old and is in his fifth year of biking with the team, and notes how encouraging the bikers and coaches are with newcomers learning the sport.

“We all work together to get faster and we all push each other,” Miles said.

Capping off his impressive series was a first round placement in the last race at Monticello, where Miles endured some muddy trails to win his race with a time of 32:00.53.

Also, sisters Andrea and Annika Rogerson both had strong finishes in the fall series, with Andrea finishing second in the Middle School A Girls division and Annika finishing in second place in the JV Girls division. Annika, who has biked with the team for two years, said she saw a flier for the team and checked it out with her sister, saying the positive and fun environment immediately stood out to her.

“We went to one of the races and saw the environment, and it was a lot of fun,” Rogerson said. “Everyone was so nice, so we went to a practice and decided it was a fun thing to do.”

Matt Brewer, who coaches the team alongside Steven Miles, says the key to training newer bikers is to focus on bike-handling principles and endurance, with intermediate riders working more on sustaining endurance during the course of a race. Advanced riders practice more on fine-tuning their skills on the bike.

“We do a good job taking a kid that obviously understands how to ride a bike, but we do good taking kids that may also be athletic in other ways and transforming that into competitive cycling,” Brewer said.

With the fall season over, the spring allows elementary riders to start competing as well alongside them.

The hope, Brewer says, is to have at least a 30% increase in the team’s roster and at least one rider in each category of competition.