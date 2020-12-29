Goochland boys basketball earns first win of the season, 60-47 over New Kent

“We definitely had to box out – just hold them off the glass,” said Holman, who added four steals. Goff had three.

Goochland’s top two scorers were also the team’s leaders in assists on Tuesday, as Holman and Hoffler each had four.

“I was proud of Kam and Jack – I thought they did a great job attacking the rim,” Gordon said.

At the top of the third quarter, New Kent parlayed takeaways into a 9-0 run to tighten Goochland's lead to 3 points, but the Bulldogs, their coach said, didn’t fold.

The Trojans stayed in the hunt through the first few minutes of the fourth, but then Holman knocked down a three-pointer with a defender in front of him to spark a massive run that lifted the Bulldogs into a 15-point lead with 2:05 to play.

“That was big shot; it definitely gave us some momentum, then that got other guys into the game...and they started making shots, too,” Holman said. “We all just feed off of each other.”

That run also included 3s from his fellow seniors Hoffler and Goff.

With their stops transitioning to buckets, Holman added that they started to get into more sets on offense, getting them more open looks, and that they had less turnovers.