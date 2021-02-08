Goochland boys basketball ends 2020-21 season in OT of regional quarterfinals

GOOCHLAND – It wasn’t the way they wanted to end their season.
But at the end of Monday’s 58-56 overtime loss to Manassas Park in the first round of the Class 3, Region B tournament, Goochland boys basketball had still succeeded in seeing its season through to a natural conclusion – a feat that was initially in doubt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The young Bulldogs also finished the condensed winter season with a winning record of 6-5.
For senior Kameron Holman, to be able to play this basketball season along with his senior teammates Reid Dameron, Kyle Goff and Jack Hoffler “definitely meant a lot, just knowing the circumstances of this year and lots of teams not being able to play.”
“I’m just thankful to have a season,” Holman said.
“We had an opportunity to play; a lot of other teams and school divisions weren’t allowed to,” Goochland head coach Preston Gordon said, “and I'm proud; there were multiple times that we get worried about not being able to play a game, or games get changed. They rolled with the punches, and it was difficult for all the different changes that we went through…they just showed up and played, and that what’s we’ve got to get them ready for. It’s a tough loss, just wish it didn’t end this way, because these guys, they practiced hard and they deserved more.”
Holman over his years in Goochland’s boys basketball program established himself as one of the all-time standouts, and his final game was no different. He unleashed 14 points in the second half, added a 3-pointer from the top of the key in overtime and ended the night with 24 points and five rebounds.
“It’s definitely more like a brotherhood,” Holman said of his Goochland boys basketball team. “I’ve known these kids since middle school, and just growing up playing with them the last four years of high school meant the world to me.
“They’re going to miss me, and I’m going to miss them even more.”
“Kam has done a phenomenal job,” Gordon said. “I think if we would’ve played a full season, he would’ve (scored 1,000 career points), pending him being healthy…Kam’s been a four-year player for us. He’s done a lot on the offensive end, a lot on the defensive end. There are different times that he just steps up and…he accepts responsibility for different things that happen on the court or off the court, and that’s what seniors should do.”
His senior teammate Kyle Goff led his team in the first half of Monday’s game with 8 points as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and a 2-point jumper. He also chipped in four rebounds.
“I just talked to Kyle and told him how proud I was of him,” Gordon said of Goff. “He could’ve chosen not to play. He could’ve chosen to have shoulder surgery and I know he fought through some things there, and I’m proud of that.”
Gordon was heartbroken for senior Jack Hoffler, who was injured in the Bulldogs’ regular season finale last Wednesday and is slated to have surgery tomorrow. Gordon is hopeful that Hoffler, a standout cross country runner, will still be able to have his final cross country season. In addition to Hoffler being sidelined, senior Reid Dameron was unable to be with the team on Monday.
“I know that he’s highly upset about that, but Reid’s always been a program guy, and he’s given everything he had all four years, and that’s just the caliber person that he is. He’s going to give you everything he has and everything that he does,” Gordon said. “He’s a hard worker. He was here all the time, I think every day for conditioning we had in the preseason…leading us in different drills and things that we did. Definitely going to miss that.”
Goochland will bring back several contributors including: Gabe Liptak, who scored 10 points on Monday; De’Andre Robinson, who was a constant presence in the post and hauled in eight rebounds while chipping in 4 points; Omarion Quarles, who chipped in seven rebounds and 3 points; J.D. Mills, who has made key shots for his team throughout the season, including a 3-pointer in the top of the third quarter against Manassas Park; and Jarvea Cox, who hit a driving layup in the fourth quarter. They’ll also have players coming up from JV, as well as players like Conner Doersch, who started on JV this year but played minutes in Monday’s game.
“It’s tough to lose one like this, to have the lead the majority of the game and then have it slip away,” Gordon said. “It’s a learning experience, and I hope our guys use it as fuel for next year.”
As far as how Goochland boys basketball has made him not only a better athlete, but a better person as well, Holman said: “You have to be a good figure in the community, not just on the court, because people are always watching.”
“That’s one thing I’ve always been told: you never know who’s watching, and first impressions are a big thing.”
Goochland’s final win of the season came the previous Wednesday in its regular season finale in Charles City. The Bulldogs overcame two separate first-half deficits of 7 points each in that game to overtake Charles City County 61-59 in overtime.
“It definitely shows that we never give up,” Holman said of Wednesday’s win. “I just know that these boys are going to fight to the end and I’m going to give them my all, because they deserve it.”