Goochland boys basketball ends 2020-21 season in OT of regional quarterfinals

Holman over his years in Goochland’s boys basketball program established himself as one of the all-time standouts, and his final game was no different. He unleashed 14 points in the second half, added a 3-pointer from the top of the key in overtime and ended the night with 24 points and five rebounds.

“It’s definitely more like a brotherhood,” Holman said of his Goochland boys basketball team. “I’ve known these kids since middle school, and just growing up playing with them the last four years of high school meant the world to me.

“They’re going to miss me, and I’m going to miss them even more.”

“Kam has done a phenomenal job,” Gordon said. “I think if we would’ve played a full season, he would’ve (scored 1,000 career points), pending him being healthy…Kam’s been a four-year player for us. He’s done a lot on the offensive end, a lot on the defensive end. There are different times that he just steps up and…he accepts responsibility for different things that happen on the court or off the court, and that’s what seniors should do.”

His senior teammate Kyle Goff led his team in the first half of Monday’s game with 8 points as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and a 2-point jumper. He also chipped in four rebounds.