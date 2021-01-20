Goochland boys basketball honors seniors in home game versus West Point

For the senior student-athletes who have grown up playing sports together, “this is our night to really show what we’ve done for our school and our community,” said Kyle Goff, who had three rebounds in Tuesday’s game, and who also plays golf in the fall and baseball in the spring. While they didn’t get the win in the scorebook on Tuesday, he added: “It’s a win due to COVID; we’re one of few teams being able to play, so it’s a blessing that we even got to have this.”

Dameron, who in addition to basketball also plays tennis in the spring and runs cross country in the fall, impressed Goochland head coach Preston Gordon in his start on Tuesday, hauling in four rebounds and grabbing a steal in the third quarter.

“Reid gives so much; he plays so hard. If he missed a day in the preseason, it was only one. He led us in stretching and he’s a team guy,” Gordon said of Dameron. “He does the little things that every coach asks, and it means a lot to me.”

Goff didn’t get a chance to play basketball last year because of his shoulder, but Gordon admired his decision to compete on the hardwood this year.