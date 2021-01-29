Goochland boys basketball scores 31 in the 4th, defeats Amelia 77-51

But Robinson has also been knocking down his free throws.

“From JV to this year, he’s more consistent, he’s more confident, and I can really see the growth in him right now as a basketball player,” Gordon said. “He’s just adding another dimension to what we’re able to do and not just be so guard-heavy.”

Hoffler added four rebounds and two assists.

In looking back on the 3-pointer he made in the third quarter and the run that followed, Hoffler said: “Plays like that are good because it really gives you a momentum-swing, it gets the whole team involved…it brings the energy up from the bench, from the stands, from the JV team and from us on the floor.”

“I think he’s become a little more patient with his shot,” Gordon said of Hoffler. “He’s coming around; he’s shooting the ball really well for us…I think his percentage (from the field, which was recently around 48%) will go up even higher, because now he’s being more selective with his shots that he’s taking, and with that comes other guys stepping up – you can see it with Kam, you can see it with Gabe (Liptak), and I don’t think there’s one particular guy that’s saying ‘Hey, I’m going to be the leader tonight.’ It’s a shared responsibility for our guys.”