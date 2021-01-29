Goochland boys basketball scores 31 in the 4th, defeats Amelia 77-51

GOOCHLAND – Unleashing a monster 31-point fourth quarter with the help of unrelenting pressure, Goochland’s varsity boys basketball team sailed away from James River District opponent Amelia for a 77-51 victory to improve to 5-4.
“It definitely shows us what we can do when we all play together,” said senior Kameron Holman, who doubled his points total in the fourth quarter to lead all players in Friday’s game with 22 points. “I think that we’re capable of a lot if we put our mind to it.”
Ten different players scored for Goochland on Friday.
“I’m proud of everybody,” said Goochland head coach Preston Gordon. “I’m just proud of the way that our guys are playing right now.”
With the Bulldogs ramping up the full-court press in the fourth, Holman let loose in the opening moments of the stanza, capitalizing on takeaways to hit back-to-back layups – including one where he crossed under the basket and flipped it up and into the net – and knock down a jumper to bookend an 11-0 run that his team started late in the third.
“I just know that my team’s going to find me when I open, and they build off the energy that I bring,” Holman said, “so I just try to stay up and keep my energy up so they can feed off me and then we all play together.”
“We’ve run this for a long time, and it’s good to see our guys make reads and we had a couple different guys in different spots. We talked about…if the ball goes a certain way, the rotations that we need to make depending on how many guys they put up,” Gordon said, “and I thought our guys did a good job adjusting to that and just really talking and communicating…I think the pressure kind of wore (Amelia) down.”
While the Raiders kept the game tight all the way into the third quarter and were able to tie the Bulldogs at multiple points, Goochland continuously found a way to get ahead.
Goochland senior Jack Hoffler stretched the lead at the end of the first quarter to 17-14 when he turn-and-shot a jumper off of an assist from Holman.
Amelia had tied Goochland late in the first half, but Holman, around the 3-second mark, dashed inside the arc and knocked down a short-distance jumper to put his Bulldogs up 31-29.
In the third, with the Raiders trailing by one possession, Hoffler kick-started what would become an 11-0 run when he knocked down his third and final 3-pointer of the night.
To Hoffler, who scored 13 points overall on Friday, the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter effort “showed that when the game gets close, we can come together and run our press right, run our offense right and extend the lead.”
“We just had to come out here and play our hardest, and on defense we turned it up,” said Goochland junior De’Andre Robinson, adding that it gave them momentum for the rest of the offense.
Robinson brought a strong presence in the post for Goochland, coupling 7 points – including 5 in the first half – with four rebounds.
“We’ve been working in practice – Coach (Justin) Fitzgerald has done a good job working with him…and he’s really working hard…he’s making sure he’s got his footwork down,” Gordon said of Robinson. “He’s so big, he’s so strong – some guys think that they can just foul him.”
But Robinson has also been knocking down his free throws.
“From JV to this year, he’s more consistent, he’s more confident, and I can really see the growth in him right now as a basketball player,” Gordon said. “He’s just adding another dimension to what we’re able to do and not just be so guard-heavy.”
Hoffler added four rebounds and two assists.
In looking back on the 3-pointer he made in the third quarter and the run that followed, Hoffler said: “Plays like that are good because it really gives you a momentum-swing, it gets the whole team involved…it brings the energy up from the bench, from the stands, from the JV team and from us on the floor.”
“I think he’s become a little more patient with his shot,” Gordon said of Hoffler. “He’s coming around; he’s shooting the ball really well for us…I think his percentage (from the field, which was recently around 48%) will go up even higher, because now he’s being more selective with his shots that he’s taking, and with that comes other guys stepping up – you can see it with Kam, you can see it with Gabe (Liptak), and I don’t think there’s one particular guy that’s saying ‘Hey, I’m going to be the leader tonight.’ It’s a shared responsibility for our guys.”
Liptak, whom Gordon said has given the Bulldogs an extra spark, followed up Hoffler’s 3 with a drive to the basket for a layup, and he scored 8 of his 12 points in the second half, including 3 from behind the arc in the fourth quarter. Liptak also had two steals.
J.D. Mills knocked down a couple of key buckets in the first half and added another for 6 total points. He also had three assists.
Senior Kyle Goff chipped in 6 points, including a 3-pointer, as well as a team-leading five rebounds and two steals.
“Kyle played physical – we told him he had to play physical against those guys (from Amelia) because they’ve got a big lineup,” Gordon said, “I thought he did a good job.”
In addition to Holman scoring 22 points, Gordon noted it was remarkable for him to also have three rebounds, five steals and five assists.
“Scoring 22 and still having five assists, you’re sharing the basketball, and that’s one of the things that we talked about before the game, is: let’s make smart decisions. That goes a long way: smart decisions with our passes, smart decisions with our shot selection,” Gordon said. “I thought our guys took that to heart and really executed our game plan.”
“It just shows that we’re coming together more and more, starting to gel more,” Hoffler said of Friday’s win. “We’re just looking better.”
Liptak noted that the team prides itself on its defense.
“Especially in the fourth quarter, we’ve got to learn how to lock up teams, and that’s what’s been getting us to the playoffs these past few years,” Liptak said. “We just keep that energy going, and that’s what gets us there.”