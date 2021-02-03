Goochland boys basketball wins regular-season finale for Hoffler, edges past Charles City in OT

CHARLES CITY – The first period of overtime was down to the closing seconds. Goochland and home team Charles City were locked in a 59-59 tie, but the Bulldogs worked their way to the Panthers’ basket, and they got the ball to a wide-open De’Andre Robinson, who had yet to score in the game.
But when he did, it made the difference.
The junior got into the paint and sent the ball through the hoop. Goochland now led 61-59 with less than 6 seconds to play.
Charles City went for a jumper off of an inbounder as the clock hit zero.
The shot clanked off the rim as the final buzzer sounded, and players on the Bulldogs' team immediately cheered the result in their final matchup of the 2020-21 regular season.
“It was a great win for us…it was huge,” said junior Gabe Liptak, who led his Bulldogs (6-4) in Wednesday night’s game with 19 points. “It’s going to give us a good push going into the playoffs hopefully.”
While the Bulldogs came away with the hard-fought win, it was a tough contest for the team as one of their senior leaders Jack Hoffler went out of the game with an injury when he was fouled going to the basket in the first quarter.
Since Hoffler had earned two free-throw shots on the foul, his teammate Liptak came in for him and knocked down both shots for his first points of the game.
“Me and Jack, we’re really close, so when he got out – he told me as soon as he walked out, he said I need to ball out,” Liptak said. “That’s what I did. I did it for him. I just took that and used that.”
To Goochland head coach Preston Gordon, the players “really came together, and they said, ‘Let’s win this for Jack.’”
Although the extent of his injury, as well as if or when he’d be able to return this postseason, is unknown as of this time, Hoffler was able to come back and be with his team on the sideline in the closing stages of Wednesday’s game.
“We played like Bulldogs and we were playing for Jack,” Gordon said. “It’s a great team win tonight.”
Goochland rallied back from 7-0 and 18-11 first-half deficits as Liptak and senior Kameron Holman combined on a 6-0 run in the first quarter, and Omarion Quarles stepped up in the second to net 6 points. Goochland’s Derek Pierce knocked down two free throws to tighten Charles City’s lead to 28-25 before the half.
Kyle Hoffler landed two key buckets for 4 points in the third quarter, and Liptak tipped his team into the lead on one of his three 3-pointers in the game with less than 4:10 to play in the third. Goochland trailed Charles City 43-41 going into the fourth quarter, and after the Panthers grabbed a 5-point lead, Holman let loose on a 7-0 run of his own, knocking down 3 from behind the arc and 2 tying points from the line before taking a steal to the house for a brief go-ahead layup. Quarles also put-back 2 for another brief lead, but Charles City was able to respond to tie the game at 51-51 and force overtime.
Quarles in the extra period added two more putbacks, and both Holman and Liptak got to the basket for 2 points each to keep the game tied at 59-59 going into the final seconds. That’s when Robinson added those crucial two points in his row of the scorebook with the game-winning bucket in the paint.
“The whole game, he’d been telling us to try to feed him the ball, and that’s what we did,” Liptak said. “We trust our teammates and have faith in each other.”
Behind Liptak, Holman and Quarles poured in 14 and 12 points, respectively, and J.D. Mills, who knocked down two huge 3-pointers, totaled 8 points on the evening.
Liptak added that Kameron Johnson, who scored 36 points for the Panthers, did a really good job attacking the paint.
“He picked apart our defense a couple times, so we just had to adjust to him,” Liptak said. “We put Kam (Holman) on him, try and deny him the ball.”
Johnson had just 2 points from the line in overtime.
The playoffs are up next for Goochland, with seedings, times and dates to be determined.