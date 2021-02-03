Goochland boys basketball wins regular-season finale for Hoffler, edges past Charles City in OT

“Me and Jack, we’re really close, so when he got out – he told me as soon as he walked out, he said I need to ball out,” Liptak said. “That’s what I did. I did it for him. I just took that and used that.”

To Goochland head coach Preston Gordon, the players “really came together, and they said, ‘Let’s win this for Jack.’”

Although the extent of his injury, as well as if or when he’d be able to return this postseason, is unknown as of this time, Hoffler was able to come back and be with his team on the sideline in the closing stages of Wednesday’s game.

“We played like Bulldogs and we were playing for Jack,” Gordon said. “It’s a great team win tonight.”

Goochland rallied back from 7-0 and 18-11 first-half deficits as Liptak and senior Kameron Holman combined on a 6-0 run in the first quarter, and Omarion Quarles stepped up in the second to net 6 points. Goochland’s Derek Pierce knocked down two free throws to tighten Charles City’s lead to 28-25 before the half.