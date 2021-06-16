Goochland boys soccer concludes 11-1 season in regional semifinals

Goochland reached Wednesday's semifinals by powering past James Monroe 4-0 in Monday's Class 3, Region B quarterfinal round. Lindner praised the great pass that Class of 2021 graduate Charlie Flammia made to Doersch, and the great free kick that Doersch landed for 1 of his 2 great first-half goals in the game.

"It was a pretty darn even game, but we scored 2 great goals in the first half, and then we played a lot of defense, and we were able to counterattack on 2 more" goals, Lindner said. "That was just two outstanding goals that gave us the lead, and then we could sit back and play a lot of defense and hope for a couple of counterattacks, which we got."

Rising sophomore Yoshi Da Silva and rising junior Gintas Putinas each added a goal in Monday's win.

All but one of the players who competed on the field in Wednesday's semifinal game are projected to return to Goochland's varsity soccer team in 2022, and the game against Independence - a school that is jumping all the way up to Class 5 next school year due to increased enrollment - should help the Bulldogs in their preparation for a new district schedule that will feature teams from the Charlottesville area and surrounding counties.