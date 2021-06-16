Goochland boys soccer concludes 11-1 season in regional semifinals

GOOCHLAND - A stellar season came to a close for Goochland's very young varsity boys soccer team in Wednesday's Class 3, Region B semifinals. And while the final score on the board wasn't the desired result, the Bulldogs - despite being young, and also despite being down three starters - helped limit visiting Independence to 2 goals in the Tigers' 2-0 win.
"I'm so proud of them; I really am," Goochland head coach Marshall Lindner said of his players. He added of Independence: "Those guys were very, very good, and we just gave it everything we had, and I'm so proud of the guys."
Despite the loss, rising junior Braedon McKeown played a phenomenal game in goal, catching several direct saves and high-pointing one strong shot from Independence to keep it out of the net in the second half. He also had a jumping catch in the first half, and rising junior Drew Meiller ensured that another strong ball from the Tigers stayed away from the goal in the latter stages of the game.
Goochland persevered through three corner kicks by Independence in the first 10 minutes of the game, and rising junior Connor Doersch stonewalled one shot from the Tigers during the second corner.
"Individually, Independence was so good that it was pressure on our defenders, pressure on offensive players, and guys never backed up," Lindner said. "They stayed and they hustled and they cleared the ball."
Goochland reached Wednesday's semifinals by powering past James Monroe 4-0 in Monday's Class 3, Region B quarterfinal round. Lindner praised the great pass that Class of 2021 graduate Charlie Flammia made to Doersch, and the great free kick that Doersch landed for 1 of his 2 great first-half goals in the game.
"It was a pretty darn even game, but we scored 2 great goals in the first half, and then we played a lot of defense, and we were able to counterattack on 2 more" goals, Lindner said. "That was just two outstanding goals that gave us the lead, and then we could sit back and play a lot of defense and hope for a couple of counterattacks, which we got."
Rising sophomore Yoshi Da Silva and rising junior Gintas Putinas each added a goal in Monday's win.
All but one of the players who competed on the field in Wednesday's semifinal game are projected to return to Goochland's varsity soccer team in 2022, and the game against Independence - a school that is jumping all the way up to Class 5 next school year due to increased enrollment - should help the Bulldogs in their preparation for a new district schedule that will feature teams from the Charlottesville area and surrounding counties.
"I think you just have to remember that you have to try to raise your game throughout the season, and I think we did that," Lindner said, "and just keep raising your level of play, because you're always going to run into some team like this; at the end of the day, you're going to face somebody that tough in the playoffs."
Wednesday marked the end of Charlie Flammia's standout varsity soccer career. Since 2019, he and his Goochland boys soccer teammates went 28-2, assembled two unbeaten regular seasons and reached the regional semifinals on victories in the quarterfinals in both 2019 and 2021.
"Charlie is an outstanding player," Lindner said. "He had a great season both as a player, but also as a team leader. I think he really did shine as a team leader, too."
Lindner spoke to enjoying the season so much - and not only because they had such a good record (11-1), but also because Goochland's players, he said, "are nice kids."
"I enjoyed their company," Lindner said. "I enjoyed being with them, and that's what keeps you coaching. You feel like these guys are giving everything they have, and I said all along: just go out there, respect your teammates, respect your opponents, respect the officials, give it everything you have - and they did that tonight.
"I'm sorry that we're not going to be out here Friday night playing again, because I'll miss it," Lindner said, "but I'm very, very proud of the way the season went, and the guys are really good guys and hopefully will all be back next year."