Goochland boys soccer remains unbeaten with 8-0 win over Randolph-Henry

GOOCHLAND -- Playing their best first half at this point of the season according to the coaches, Goochland boys soccer unleashed six goals in the first half and went on to secure an 8-0 shutout over Randolph-Henry to remain unbeaten.

"We wanted to play good soccer, get everybody in tonight and emerge with no injuries. That's the things you always want, and so I feel really good about tonight," said Goochland head coach Marshall Lindner. "I was very proud of the way the guys played. They played as a team, as a unit. It was a good feeling."

Senior Charlie Flammia earned the hat trick on a team-leading goals, and Yoshi Da Silva scored. Flammia jumped and with his leg immediately slammed a cross from Da Silva into the net on a rocketing hit for his first goal of the evening. Da Silva earned his second goal when he drilled a cross from Cody Ware into the net on a header.

Scoring one goal each were Ware, Gintas Putinas and Connor Doersch.

While it rained throughout the middle portion of the game - even escalating to a downpour for a very brief stretch - the field remained in good shape, staying firm throughout the game, and Lindner was thrilled with the way his team played on Friday.

"I think it's going to be hopefully really an exciting game on Monday."