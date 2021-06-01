Goochland boys tennis' Evan Bernstine wins Region 3B championship

And then he won four straight points to get back the advantage. His second point in the game saw Bernstine and Maddi trade strong groundstrokes in a long rally, through which Bernstine persevered.

After a return shot into the net led to the second of only two deuce points that Bernstine played all tournament, Bernstine returned a same-direction shot to get back the advantage point, then put away the fifth game when he mixed in a floater of a shot, and his opponent hit it into the net.

Bernstine was extremely sharp throughout the entire day when it came to mixing up his shots. That included the incorporation of drop shots, notably one on a volley to win the first set of the championship round. He also saw several of those shots land in the opponent's shallow court as winners. He noted that he’ll throw in the drop shot whenever he’s not feeling consistent from the baseline - “just throw in some variety, get my opponent moving a little bit, draw him to the net maybe.”

Bernstine’s power was also on display, as he was able to deliver high-velocity winners, including a laser of a shot to go-ahead 30-15 in the final game of the championship match.