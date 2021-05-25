Goochland boys tennis powers past Lightridge, advances to regional semifinals

GOOCHLAND -- After tying visiting Lightridge 3-3 in singles, Goochland boys tennis got the two doubles victories it needed to take the team match 5-3 and advance to the Class 3, Region B semifinals on Wednesday.

Senior Reid Dameron and sophomore Alex Peskin partnered up to win their doubles match, and sophomore Evan Bernstine and senior Adam Webb defeated Abhinav Maddi and Bhuvan Maddi on the No. 1 doubles line 6-4, 6-3 to secure the match.

Bernstine won his singles match on the No. 1 line before the other five lines finished their first sets. He swept Abhinav 6-0, 6-0.

Senior Dallas Silva at the end of his No. 6 singles match kept his points going until his opponent hit the ball out. Silva persevered 6-4, 6-2 over Shriker Sirubhusgann to help tie the match at 3-all after singles.

Peskin's powerful groundstrokes persisted into the closing games on the No. 4 singles line; he was also able to run down short single-bounces that fell into shallow court and keep them in play, sometimes forcing a mistake by his opponent. He bounced back from a 2-1 deficit in the second set to pull away and secure his match 6-3, 6-2 over Anish Devireddy.