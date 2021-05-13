Goochland boys tennis wins 4th straight team match, routs Rappahannock 8-1

GOOCHLAND -- Goochland’s boys tennis team routed Rappahannock 8-1 in Wednesday’s home match to improve to 5-1 with four matches left in the regular season. The victory also marked Goochland's fourth straight team win.

In singles, No. 1 Evan Bernstine won an 8-0 bagel set over Devin Donovan 8-0, No. 2 Reid Dameron battled past John Vaughan 8-5, No. 3 Alex Peskin routed Jackson Moss 8-1, No. 4 Jacob Taylor routed Lewis Ginn 8-1 and No. 6 Ryan Bowers outdueled Benton Wonderling 8-6. Rappahannock’s No. 5 Travis Lewis fended off Dallas Silva 8-6.

In doubles, No. 1 team Bernstine and Peskin won an 8-0 bagel set over Vaughan and Moss, No. 2 team Dameron and Taylor defeated Donovan and Lewis 8-3 and No. 3 team Silva and Bowers defeated Ginn and Peyton Kurdziel 8-4.

The Bulldogs’ win over the Raiders followed up their 9-0 rout of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (ARGS) on Tuesday. In singles, No. 1 Bernstine, No. 3 Peskin, No. 4 Taylor and No. 5 Bowers all won 8-0 bagel sets over their opponents. Bernstine defeated Knox Butler, Peskin defeated Ellis Butler, Taylor defeated Liam Hunt and Bowers defeated Ian Andersen. No. 2 Dameron routed Liam Gordon 8-1 and Goochland won the No. 6 line by default as the Dragons only had five players.