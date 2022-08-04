Goochland competes at GRAL champs

Competing on the biggest stage of the season at the GRAL Swim Championships held at SwimRVA, Goochland’s swimmers stepped up with the lights at their brightest and the stands packed with fans.

With 28 teams competing at the championship weekend held from July 30-31, the Goochland Manta Rays swam to a ninth place finish as a team, recording a final team score of 364 points. At the top of the standings was the Burkwood Swim and Racquet Club with 1,189 points, followed by second and third place finishes from Church Run Rockets and the Canterbury Swim Team.

Goochland took home first place honors in five events over the weekend, with the opening team victory coming courtesy of 12-year-old Alexandra Reid, won her division contest in the Girls 11-12 50-meter backstroke to the tune of a 37.65-second result that beat 14 other swimmers, and shattered her 39.25-second seed time in the process.

Later, Cole Malkerson won the top spot in his division for the Boys 15-18 100-meter individual medley event by over a one-second difference between the second place finisher. Malkerson finished his excellent swim with a time of 1:07.91. He also had a second place result in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 26.43 seconds and later another second place mark in the 100-meter freestyle at 59.76 seconds.

It was a strong day for Jude Chapman as well, who won the 100-meter individual medley, just barely edging out a Twin Hickory Torpedoes swimmer with a 1:20.46 time that put him atop the standings in a 19-swimmer field. Chapman also placed third in the 100-meter freestyle with a 1:12.32 mark.

15-year-old Bill Belcher then had the team’s third victory of the day in Event 88, winning the 50-meter butterfly competition with a remarkable 29.40-second showing to earn his team nine points. He also finished in second in the 100-meter butterfly with a 1:05.75 finish, beating his seed time of 1:06.17.

The fourth win came from 13-year-old Zachary Cheatham, who dominated in the 100-meter breaststroke with a 1:27.72 showing that gave him a three-second difference between the second place finisher from the Canterbury Swim Team.

In the second to last event of the GRAL championships, Goochland had its last first place victory in a close race with 18 other teams as Nathan Getter, Belcher, Adele Wheatley and Joseph Hardman recorded a 1:56.19 time in an exciting 200-meter relay victory that gave Goochland a well-earned 18 points to help close the final day off in style.

It was also a good day to be a Bradbury. 7-year-old Catherine Bradbury getting a third place finish in the 25-meter freestyle at 20.10 seconds and 12-year-old Henry Bradbury placing second in the Boys 11-12 50-meter freestyle in his division, clocking in at 33.77 seconds. Then, 10-year-old Elise Bradbury finished third in the Girls 9-10 50-meter butterfly with a time of 49.79 seconds along with contributions in a third place 200-meter freestyle relay performance. Finally, Charles Bradbury had a second place finish in the 100-meter IM with a time of 1:18.83. Charles also finished second in the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 39.07 seconds and second in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:05.44.