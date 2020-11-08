Goochland County Parks and Rec once again honored for excellence

Goochland County Parks and Recreation was recently recognized for their marketing efforts with the Snapshot Moment Award at the virtual 65th Annual Conference of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society (VRPS).

Highlighting each year’s conference is a formal presentation of awards. With the change of the 2020 VRPS conference to a virtual platform, VRPS kept the fanfare and prestige of the ceremony with a zoom presentation for the nominees. This state-wide program honors individuals, departments and organizations throughout Virginia who have demonstrated excellence in several areas during the previous year. VRPS received 97 applications vying for awards in 14 different categories. Judged by a jury of its peers, Goochland County Parks and Recreation received the Snapshot Moment Award for Hidden Rock at Sunset, for the category Population 25,000 and Under.

Hidden Rock at Sunset is a stunning sunset photo captured by Goochland County Parks and Recreation staff at the Hidden Rock Park Complex as the sun was setting. The photo and recognition serves as a reminder of the wonderful amenities and breath-taking views that can be found at Goochland County Parks and Recreation facilities as well as in the greater Goochland community.