Goochland County Parks and Rec once again honored for excellence

Goochland County Parks and Recreation was recently recognized for their marketing efforts with the Snapshot Moment Award at the virtual 65th Annual Conference of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society (VRPS).
Highlighting each year’s conference is a formal presentation of awards. With the change of the 2020 VRPS conference to a virtual platform, VRPS kept the fanfare and prestige of the ceremony with a zoom presentation for the nominees. This state-wide program honors individuals, departments and organizations throughout Virginia who have demonstrated excellence in several areas during the previous year. VRPS received 97 applications vying for awards in 14 different categories. Judged by a jury of its peers, Goochland County Parks and Recreation received the Snapshot Moment Award for Hidden Rock at Sunset, for the category Population 25,000 and Under.
Hidden Rock at Sunset is a stunning sunset photo captured by Goochland County Parks and Recreation staff at the Hidden Rock Park Complex as the sun was setting. The photo and recognition serves as a reminder of the wonderful amenities and breath-taking views that can be found at Goochland County Parks and Recreation facilities as well as in the greater Goochland community.
Goochland County Parks and Recreation and the County’s General Services department maintains eight public recreational and historical facilities including the Hidden Rock Complex, Central High Cultural and Educational Complex, Goochland Sports Complex, Courthouse Green and Trails, Leakes Mill Park, Tucker Park, Matthews Park, and the Reynolds Recreation Complex. These facilities offer amenities including historical buildings, interpretive signage, mountain biking trails, athletic fields, picnic shelters, dog parks, playgrounds, and access to the James River. For more information on all Goochland County Parks and Recreation has to offer please check out the Goochland County Fall 2020 Community Guide available at https://www.goochlandva.us/DocumentCenter/View/7159/Community-Guide-Fall-2020?bidId= and Goochland County Parks and Recreation’s website at https://www.goochlandva.us/236/Parks-Recreation.
This recognition is just the latest for Goochland County Parks and Recreation. Previously they were recognized with the 2019 Excellence in Virginia Government Award for Community Enhancement from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Wilder School of Government for Goochland’s Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex. The 2018 Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence in the Silver Medal category for Tucker Park at Maidens Crossing, related to the creation of a sustainability program for the park. The 2016 Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence in the Honorable Mention category for Tucker Park at Maidens Crossing, related to the creation of an outdoor classroom.
In addition, they were recognized by the VRPS with the 2018 Best New Renovation/Addition (Bricks and Mortar) Award – Population 25,000 and under category for the Central High School Cultural and Educational Complex, 2016 Best New Facility Award (Parks, Playgrounds, Greenways and Trails) – Population under 25,000 category for Matthews Park, 2015 Best Promotional Effort – Traditional Award – Population 25,000 category for the Fall 2015 “History Edition” Program Guide, 2014 Best New Program – Population under 25,000 category for Tucker’s Tots Preschool Program, 2014 Best New Renovation/Addition – Population under 25,000 category for the Central High School Gymnasium, 2013 Best New Facility – Population under 25,000 for Leakes Mill Park, and 2013 Best New Renovation/Addition – Population under 25,000 for the Goochland Sports Complex.