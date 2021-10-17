Goochland Day organizers offer recap of event to BOS

Some people celebrate a big victory with a parade. But for the small group of local residents behind this year’s wildly successful Goochland Day, a parade was the victory — or at least part of it.

As organizers Carey Stagg and Elizabeth Nelson-Lyda explained to county supervisors last week, the Sept. 25 parade involved a tremendous amount of work on the part of fellow Goochland Day board member and parade chair Annette Jones, who single-handedly organized every detail of the event.

In the end, around 45 different groups, led by Grand Marshall Sheriff Steven Creasey, marched or drove the .6 mile route from Goochland Holiness Church to Earls Rd., and over 3,000 spectators cheered from the roadsides.

It was the first time the parade had been held in Goochland in over 20 years, and pulling it together was no small feat.

Not only did Jones organize the entire parade, but she also managed the bus drivers for the shuttle buses and oversaw t-shirts and banners for the event.

“She was a one-stop shop,” said Stagg.