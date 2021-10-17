Goochland Day organizers offer recap of event to BOS

Some people celebrate a big victory with a parade. But for the small group of local residents behind this year’s wildly successful Goochland Day, a parade was the victory — or at least part of it.
As organizers Carey Stagg and Elizabeth Nelson-Lyda explained to county supervisors last week, the Sept. 25 parade involved a tremendous amount of work on the part of fellow Goochland Day board member and parade chair Annette Jones, who single-handedly organized every detail of the event.
In the end, around 45 different groups, led by Grand Marshall Sheriff Steven Creasey, marched or drove the .6 mile route from Goochland Holiness Church to Earls Rd., and over 3,000 spectators cheered from the roadsides.
It was the first time the parade had been held in Goochland in over 20 years, and pulling it together was no small feat.
Not only did Jones organize the entire parade, but she also managed the bus drivers for the shuttle buses and oversaw t-shirts and banners for the event.
“She was a one-stop shop,” said Stagg.
As exciting as it was, the parade was just the start of the day’s festivities, which also included the highly anticipated Goochland Day festival at the county’s Sports Complex. There, over 8,000 people enjoyed games, music, food, vendors and picture-perfect weather to boot.
“It was truly a success,” said Nelson-Lyda, recalling the countless hours of planning and organizing that had been required to ensure a safe, enjoyable afternoon was provided at no cost to attendees. It was a challenging process on many fronts, she said, but also something she and the other board members knew was truly needed as the community continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A beloved local tradition dating back to the 1950s, Goochland Day got its start as a way for the Goochland County Volunteer Fire Department to raise money to buy a fire truck after Dover Baptist Church burned down.
This year’s event had been in the works for several years, said Nelson-Lyda, who had spearheaded the project as a way to bring Goochland residents together to celebrate the place they call home.
Those who missed this year’s Goochland Day need not worry: As Stagg told supervisors, another Goochland Day is already being planned for May 7, and the County’s Tricentennial Celebration will take place in 2028.
“We don’t know how big that event will be,” said Stagg with a smile. “But we’re taking ideas.”