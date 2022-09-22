Goochland football falls to 0-3 after loss to Armstrong

Goochland football is still searching for its first win this season.

Taking on the Armstrong Wildcats at home on Friday, Sept. 16, the Bulldogs got off to a hot start with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by junior Derek Pierce, but the Wildcats quickly bounced back and pounced on a young defense to the tune of 376 yards of total offense in the 26-14 final.

Goochland’s offense generated 168 yards of its own during the game, 153 of which came on the ground. Running backs Jamason Pryor and Jack Alston had strong performances against the Armstrong defense, with the team’s sturdy offensive line creating lanes and punishing defenders to help create holes for their playmakers to hit.

Alston had a few big plays during the game, including runs of 28 and 35 yards in the second quarter. On his 35-yard run, the junior nearly won a foot race to the endzone after his line cleared a lane down the middle for him to hit and bounce out of near the sideline.

Pryor, meanwhile, scored the offense’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter, hitting the endzone with a 5-yard score to make it a 26-14 game.

The Goochland defense had problems stopping a tough Wildcats attack, but was able to get off the field by forcing two turnovers during the game. The first was an interception from junior Austen Grady in the second quarter, who was the recipient of a prayer thrown on the run from the Wildcats quarterback who was rushed into a decision from a well-executed pass rush.

The next was a fumble recovery from senior Nik Cotner in the third quarter. Cotner’s had a knack for being around the ball so far this season and can thank a good strip from interior rusher Chase Breedlove.