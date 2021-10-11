Goochland football triumphs on Homecoming, 25-6 over Charlottesville

GOOCHLAND -- The Bulldogs’ relentless defense continued, if not epitomized, its standout play in Friday’s Homecoming game versus Charlottesville. The stalwart unit forced five turnovers – three on fumbles, two on interceptions – and scored not one, but two safeties in addition to a touchdown on a fumble return in Goochland’s 25-6 rout of the visiting Black Knights.

“Defense has played lights out,” said Goochland head coach Alex Fruth. “They did a great job up front, in the secondary – the whole nine yards.”

The Bulldogs held Charlottesville to 143 total yards of offense (120 rushing, 23 passing).

De’Andre Robinson was in on five tackles, recovered a fumble and scored the team’s first safety to make it 9-0 in the first quarter.

Enrique Alvarez also continued to shine up front as he was in on six tackles, including two for loss, and scored the team’s second safety in the fourth.