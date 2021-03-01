Goochland football's first play in 14 months is Holman's kick-return TD, Bulldogs blank Amelia 50-0

For the Goochland Bulldogs, atmosphere was a question mark going into Friday’s season opener.
It was the varsity football team’s first game of any kind since December 2019. The unit was on the road at a neutral site with limited fans in attendance. Rain, sleet and snow fell across Fluvanna County High School’s turf field at different points of the evening. There was no pre-game music.
And then Kameron Holman set the tone.
The dual-sport leader in both football and basketball fielded Amelia County’s game-opening kickoff – his team’s first play in more than 14 months – and ran it back 60 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.
Holman’s fiery return paved the way for his Bulldogs’ 50-0 rout of the Raiders on a cold, wet Friday night.
“Our kids played with great energy literally from the opening kickoff until the end of the game,” said Goochland head football coach Alex Fruth, who added: “It was good to walk out of there with a W. It was good to walk out of there knowing we did some really good things here and there. But the thing I was probably the most excited about was: It was awesome to see us compete with a really high level of energy.”
Holman, who recently earned Second Team All-Region honors on the Class 3, Region B boys basketball team, scored three different ways on Friday. In addition to his game-opening return, the Goochland senior caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback C.J. Towles for a 23-0 lead in the second quarter, and he carried the ball 55 yards to the house for a rushing TD in the third.
“The good thing with Kam is we’re moving him around. He lined up at a true wide receiver spot. He lined up in the slot. He lined up as a wingback. He lined up as a fullback,” Fruth said. “We moved him around and he’s going to be a kid that - we’re obviously going to focus on trying to get the ball to him, and we also know other people are going to eventually focus on him.
“The more we move him around, the more people have to worry about: where is No. 2?”
Including Holman’s kick return, the Bulldogs’ special teams accounted for 26 points total and three touchdowns. Goochland’s second trip to the end zone was initiated by senior Will Stratton blocking a punt, meaning he now has eight blocked kicks in two seasons. Haiden Mccourt picked up the punt and returned it for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs’ last scoring drive of the game came on their own kickoff in the third quarter. After Jason Woodson ran in a 6-yard TD, sophomore Tyler Black kicked the ball deep; the returning players booted the ball around, and, when Eyan Pace got down there, the ball was waiting for him in the back of the end zone.
Black, who won this year’s Class 3, Region B indoor track and field championship in the boys pole vault, had five PAT kicks and nailed a 33-yard field goal in the adverse weather elements during the second quarter.
“He’s a year older, so he’s more mature. He’s a strong, physical athlete,” Fruth said of his returning sophomore kicker, who, his head coach pointed out, also “had a heck of a tackle on kickoff in the game.”
“I actually didn’t realize it was Tyler; it was that big of a hit,” Fruth said, adding that Black will be a great weapon for the Bulldogs on special teams.
“We’re going to trod him out there whenever we feel like the weather is good and it’s within his range,” Fruth said, “and his range is only going to grow.”
Fruth felt that the young offensive line overall did a pretty good job in its first game of the season, and quarterback Towles had a big night passing the ball considering the elements. He threw for two touchdowns - one to Holman, another to senior Conner Popielarz - and he totaled 77 yards while completing six of nine passes. One of those non-completions was a dropped touchdown pass.
“He was a heartbeat away from pretty much having a really perfect night of throwing the ball,” Fruth said of Towles. “He made good decisions.”
Goochland’s defensive line and linebackers, Fruth added, were everywhere. According to the statline, the Bulldogs held the Raiders to a net gain of 13 yards: 33 yards passing, and a negative 20 yards rushing.
“The ball was snapped, and we were in the backfield,” he said. “They were fun to watch.”
Goochland’s defense also caught two interceptions, courtesy of Kayshawn Smith and Dylan Myers. In addition to his blocked punt, Stratton had two tackles for loss. Isaiah Walker had a sack. Seventeen different Bulldogs were in on tackles in Friday night's opener.
While precipitation remained a factor throughout the game, Fruth said that “the weather was perfect for us.”
“The way we kind of looked at it was...we just want to play ball,” Fruth said. “It could’ve snowed ...it did snow. It rained. It sleeted. We had the whole gamut before it was all said and done, and I don’t feel like that was ever the focus of our kids on the sideline. I don’t feel like we got distracted by the fact that we were cold - the kids were cold - but the reality was: we were excited to be there.”
Goochland (1-0) continues its 2020-21 season with a 6:30 p.m. game at Albemarle this coming Friday.
BOX 1 2 3 4
GOOC 7 23 20 0 50
AME 0 0 0 0 0
1Q
TD Kameron Holman (GOOC) 60-yd kickoff return (Tyler Black PAT kick) 7-0
2Q
FG Tyler Black 33-yd kick 10-0
TD Haiden Mccourt blocked kick return (Tyler Black PAT kick) 17-0
TD Kameron Holman 32-yd pass from C.J. Towles (kick no good) 23-0
TD Conner Popielarz 8-yd pass from CJ Towles (Tyler Black PAT kick) 30-0
3Q
TD Kameron Holman 55-yd run (Tyler Black PAT kick) 37-0
TD Jason Woodson 6-yd run (two-point conversion fails) 43-0
TD Eyan Pace fumble return (Tyler Black kick)
RECORDS: Goochland 1-0, Amelia 0-1