Goochland football's first play in 14 months is Holman's kick-return TD, Bulldogs blank Amelia 50-0

For the Goochland Bulldogs, atmosphere was a question mark going into Friday’s season opener.

It was the varsity football team’s first game of any kind since December 2019. The unit was on the road at a neutral site with limited fans in attendance. Rain, sleet and snow fell across Fluvanna County High School’s turf field at different points of the evening. There was no pre-game music.

And then Kameron Holman set the tone.

The dual-sport leader in both football and basketball fielded Amelia County’s game-opening kickoff – his team’s first play in more than 14 months – and ran it back 60 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

Holman’s fiery return paved the way for his Bulldogs’ 50-0 rout of the Raiders on a cold, wet Friday night.

“Our kids played with great energy literally from the opening kickoff until the end of the game,” said Goochland head football coach Alex Fruth, who added: “It was good to walk out of there with a W. It was good to walk out of there knowing we did some really good things here and there. But the thing I was probably the most excited about was: It was awesome to see us compete with a really high level of energy.”