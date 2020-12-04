Goochland girls basketball finalizes 2020-21 schedule

Goochland girls basketball's 2020-21 winter schedule has been finalized.

Games were added on Friday to fill out the 14-game regular-season varsity schedule, with the Bulldogs picking up both home and away matchups with West Point. The Bulldogs will travel east to West Point on Jan. 18, and the Pointers will come to Goochland on Jan. 27. As is the case with most games on this winter season's schedule, JV will play at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game will follow at 7 p.m.

Goochland's girls basketball teams join the boys basketball and wrestling programs in setting their schedules for 2020-21, with varsity playing 14 games and JV playing 12 since one of Goochland's opponents, Appomattox Regional Governor's School in Petersburg, does not have JV boys or girls basketball teams.

"Hopefully, the schedule will hold together," said Goochland athletic director Joe Fowler, "but there will likely be lots of changes as we go along as teams drop or have COVID issues."

Goochland also recently added Hanover for a Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m. matchup at Hanover High School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(Start times 5:30 p.m. for JV, 7 p.m. for varsity unless otherwise noted)

Monday, Dec. 21