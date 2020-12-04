 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goochland girls basketball finalizes 2020-21 schedule
0 comments

Goochland girls basketball finalizes 2020-21 schedule

  • 0
Goochland GBB

Emmy Paulin passes the ball in a 2019-20 Goochland varsity girls basketball game at home. Goochland's girls basketball schedules for both varsity and JV have been finalized for the upcoming 2020-21 winter season.

 File/Goochland Gazette

Goochland girls basketball's 2020-21 winter schedule has been finalized.

Games were added on Friday to fill out the 14-game regular-season varsity schedule, with the Bulldogs picking up both home and away matchups with West Point. The Bulldogs will travel east to West Point on Jan. 18, and the Pointers will come to Goochland on Jan. 27. As is the case with most games on this winter season's schedule, JV will play at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game will follow at 7 p.m.

Goochland's girls basketball teams join the boys basketball and wrestling programs in setting their schedules for 2020-21, with varsity playing 14 games and JV playing 12 since one of Goochland's opponents, Appomattox Regional Governor's School in Petersburg, does not have JV boys or girls basketball teams.

"Hopefully, the schedule will hold together," said Goochland athletic director Joe Fowler, "but there will likely be lots of changes as we go along as teams drop or have COVID issues."

Goochland also recently added Hanover for a Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m. matchup at Hanover High School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(Start times 5:30 p.m. for JV, 7 p.m. for varsity unless otherwise noted)

Monday, Dec. 21

Away at Charlottesville

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Away at Hanover (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 5

HOME vs. Central VA Homeschool

Friday, Jan. 8

HOME vs. Windsor

Tuesday, Jan. 12

HOME vs. Amelia

Friday, Jan. 15

HOME vs. Maggie Walker

Monday, Jan. 18

At West Point

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Away at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (5:30 p.m., varsity only)

Friday, Jan. 22

HOME vs. Cumberland

Monday, Jan. 25

Away at Windsor

Wednesday, Jan. 27

HOME vs. West Point

Friday, Jan. 29

Away at Amelia

Monday, Feb. 1

Away at Cumberland

Wednesday, Feb. 3

HOME vs. Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (7 p.m., varsity only)

Feb. 8 - Feb. 12

Class 3, Region B tournament (quarterfinals Feb. 8, semifinals Feb. 10, finals Feb. 12)

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News