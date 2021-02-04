Goochland girls basketball honors seniors in return from 2-week hiatus

Bulldogs rout Franklin 64-38
GOOCHLAND – Gabby Ragone had waited so long for that night.
In her previous years on Goochland’s varsity girls basketball team, Ragone would give the speeches that highlighted the achievements, contributions and goals of her senior teammates on each and every Senior Night.
But on Thursday night – after the COVID-19 pandemic had reshuffled and condensed this academic year’s athletic schedules, and after her varsity team returned from a two-and-a-half week absence, Ragone and her teammates Megan Bowers, Shaylah Duff and Taylor Whitfield were the recipients of their team’s speeches as the Bulldogs ultimately celebrated Senior Night with their final home game of the regular season.
“I’m so glad we got to play again today,” Ragone said.
And they dominated.
Playing in front of the seniors’ family members and the Goochland cheer team, the Bulldogs rocketed away from visiting Franklin on a 15-0 run in the second quarter and won Thursday night’s home finale 64-38.
“I think the fact that we had so many games back-to-back before we had the two weeks off, and then after we had the two weeks off, I think people were really realizing that this is like the last two games we might have,” Ragone said, “and so we’re just going to put everything out on the court.”
“It was good to see them get the win, especially tonight being Senior Night – some of these girls, it’s probably their last time being on this court,” said Goochland head coach James Harris. “The way they got it was good because they did it as a team.”
Ragone netted 11 points in the first quarter alone to help Goochland lead Franklin 15-10 at the end of the stanza, and she finished the game with 26 points overall. Junior Emmy Paulin knocked down two 3-pointers and totaled 10 points. Jenika Carter chipped in 7.
All four seniors not only played in Thursday night’s game, but they also scored. Bowers had 7 points including a fourth-quarter 3-pointer, Whitfield netted 6 and Duff scored 2 in the fourth.
Harris praised the seniors’ character, attitude, their want to win, and their love for the game.
“They brought in a lot this year – through the last couple of years with this program,” Harris said. “They’ve done a lot.”
One of the highlight baskets in Goochland’s 15-0 run in the second quarter saw Ragone drive the ball to the opponents’ basket, then pass the ball to Carter who, narrowly staying inbounds, pushed the ball to Nevaeh Fleming, who lined the jumper into the hoop.
Erla Thorkelsdottir added a 2-pointer on a break in the 15-0 run, and Fleming totaled 4 points on the night.
Although the Bulldogs (2-4) have only been able to play six games this season, with a seventh scheduled for tomorrow night in Windsor, they still have a chance to be in the playoffs if they win tomorrow. There’s another way they can get in, and that’s if another team decides not to play. But Harris noted that they don’t want anything to be given to them, so they’ll look to earn their way into the playoffs via a win tomorrow.
Regardless of how things play out from here, however, having this season, Harris said, meant a lot.
“Especially with everything that’s going on with the pandemic, just getting to play basketball, playing the game that they love – last year, a lot of other sports didn’t get to have a season at all…so just them just getting to play was a big help,” Harris said.
In reflecting on her years in the Goochland girls basketball program, Ragone feels like she’s “had five different families on this team.”
“Everybody comes in, and as soon as they step onto the court with us, they just become part of our family,” Ragone said. “This year has probably the most changes there’s ever been, but I still have so much fun with them – all of them.”