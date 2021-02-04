Goochland girls basketball honors seniors in return from 2-week hiatus

Although the Bulldogs (2-4) have only been able to play six games this season, with a seventh scheduled for tomorrow night in Windsor, they still have a chance to be in the playoffs if they win tomorrow. There’s another way they can get in, and that’s if another team decides not to play. But Harris noted that they don’t want anything to be given to them, so they’ll look to earn their way into the playoffs via a win tomorrow.

Regardless of how things play out from here, however, having this season, Harris said, meant a lot.

“Especially with everything that’s going on with the pandemic, just getting to play basketball, playing the game that they love – last year, a lot of other sports didn’t get to have a season at all…so just them just getting to play was a big help,” Harris said.

In reflecting on her years in the Goochland girls basketball program, Ragone feels like she’s “had five different families on this team.”