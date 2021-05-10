Goochland girls soccer earns 1st win of season with 8-0 rout of Prince Edward

GOOCHLAND – After opening the season on a pair of hard-fought out-of-district games against Chancellor and Collegiate, Goochland’s experience-stacked girls soccer team broke through for its first victory of the spring 2021 season on Monday when it routed James River District opponent Prince Edward 8-0.
“The girls came out and did what they needed to do on our home turf,” Goochland head coach Paul Manno said Monday. “Prince Edward is usually one of our biggest competitors in the district. They played us tough, but the girls were ready tonight. Very excited about the overall team effort…we’re just excited to take this first win and move on to the next one.”
Seven different players scored for Goochland. Erla Thorkelsdottir led the way with 2 goals, and Gabby Ragone, Bridget Dinora, Allie Joyner, Grace Moyer, Perry Nuckols and Aubrie Hixon each scored 1. Nuckols netted her goal on a header, and Hixon – who is one of Goochland’s team captains and is slated to compete at the collegiate level for Ferrum – delivered a long, rocketing shot that ended the match in under 75 gametime minutes via the 8-goal mercy rule. Manno said that Hixon, who is also a core defender for the Bulldogs, grew up playing in Farmville against some of Prince Edward’s players.
Hixon, Ragone, Joyner, Thorkelsdottir, Dinora, Ella Kamencik and Cate Hinckley were among the players who helped what was then a young Bulldogs team reach the Class 2, Region A semifinals in 2019.
While they feature several three-year and four-year players this spring, the Bulldogs are also striving to continue that pipeline of young talent. The program this year features a large freshman class, and a couple of the players from that class have played in all three games this season on varsity. A couple more players were able to see the varsity field tonight so that they could get more exposure to the district games, Manno said.
“Really excited that the pipeline looks really strong for Goochland girls soccer for a while,” Manno said.
Sophomore Mayland Walker, who was supposed to be a starter in the 2020 regular season before it got cancelled due to COVID, is in goal for the Bulldogs this year. Despite the team’s early-season losses – the larger Class 4 team of Chancellor narrowly edged out Goochland 2-1, and Collegiate won 7-2 – Manno said that Walker played a great first couple of games.
Walker on Monday earned her first clean slate of the season, and she helped make sure of that with four saves and effective distribution.
“She’s getting more comfortable with each game back there,” Manno said. “I’m really excited about what she’s going to do for Goochland soccer going forward.”
Also in Monday's game, Ragone had three steals and Nadia Esposito had four intercepts.
Through the early part of this season, the Bulldogs have been working on trying to possess the ball, having good first touches, moving the ball out wide quickly, playing the whole field and making the other team get tired and play the Bulldogs’ game.
“Today we were able to do that, and I’m looking at doing more of that,” Manno said. “Good overall team win; lots of communication on the field, which we’ve been stressing as well. This group is a really fun, nice but quiet group of girls generally, so it was nice to hear more talk out there on the field and helping each other out.”
Manno said Goochland Athletic Director Joe Fowler has done a great job of finding competitive games for the Bulldogs outside of the district this spring, and he noted that their first two opponents this season resemble the types of teams that they would play in regionals and states if they advance that far.
Goochland will head to Bluestone next Monday for a 6 p.m. match. The Bulldogs’ next home game will be Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. when they host fellow Class 3 opponent Hopewell.
“We’re just getting now into our game shape and game fitness,” Manno added. “I’m excited about what’s in front of us.”