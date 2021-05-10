Goochland girls soccer earns 1st win of season with 8-0 rout of Prince Edward

Through the early part of this season, the Bulldogs have been working on trying to possess the ball, having good first touches, moving the ball out wide quickly, playing the whole field and making the other team get tired and play the Bulldogs’ game.

“Today we were able to do that, and I’m looking at doing more of that,” Manno said. “Good overall team win; lots of communication on the field, which we’ve been stressing as well. This group is a really fun, nice but quiet group of girls generally, so it was nice to hear more talk out there on the field and helping each other out.”

Manno said Goochland Athletic Director Joe Fowler has done a great job of finding competitive games for the Bulldogs outside of the district this spring, and he noted that their first two opponents this season resemble the types of teams that they would play in regionals and states if they advance that far.

Goochland will head to Bluestone next Monday for a 6 p.m. match. The Bulldogs’ next home game will be Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m. when they host fellow Class 3 opponent Hopewell.