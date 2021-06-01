Goochland girls soccer routs Prince Edward 7-0 on Senior Night

GOOCHLAND -- At halftime in Tuesday's game, Goochland's girls soccer team not only honored the efforts of its four current seniors, but it also celebrated the contributions of its Class of 2020 players, who didn't get to play out their senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the second half commenced, the Bulldogs turned up the heat, pouring in 5 goals and ending the game with a 7-0 triumph over James River District rival Prince Edward.

"I don't know if we came out with jitters to start the game, or - we played this team only a couple days ago (Goochland won that game 8-0), so a lot of familiarity... can make things difficult, but we finally broke it loose late in the first half, and then we started stringing more passes together and really playing our game," said head coach Paul Manno. "All the seniors got some good play if not goals, and lots of smiles all around, and really the whole night was just to reward them and acknowledge them and honor them in addition to our seniors from the previous year who were not able to take part in a Senior Night, so it was a great night."