Goochland girls soccer routs Prince Edward 7-0 on Senior Night

GOOCHLAND -- At halftime in Tuesday's game, Goochland's girls soccer team not only honored the efforts of its four current seniors, but it also celebrated the contributions of its Class of 2020 players, who didn't get to play out their senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the second half commenced, the Bulldogs turned up the heat, pouring in 5 goals and ending the game with a 7-0 triumph over James River District rival Prince Edward.
"I don't know if we came out with jitters to start the game, or - we played this team only a couple days ago (Goochland won that game 8-0), so a lot of familiarity... can make things difficult, but we finally broke it loose late in the first half, and then we started stringing more passes together and really playing our game," said head coach Paul Manno. "All the seniors got some good play if not goals, and lots of smiles all around, and really the whole night was just to reward them and acknowledge them and honor them in addition to our seniors from the previous year who were not able to take part in a Senior Night, so it was a great night."
The Bulldogs first recognized their Class of 2020 contributors: Victoria Lopez, who last year had returned to Goochland High School for her senior year, helped Goochland girls basketball win the 2020 James River District Championship and would have played on the soccer team as a senior; Julissa Gallegos, who is continuing both her academic and soccer careers at Marymount University, and who made Second Team All-State at the end of the Bulldogs' 12-6 run in 2019; and Claire Anderson, who played and started at defender in all four years of her varsity career, and who along with Gallegos helped the Bulldogs reach the 2019 regional semifinals.
"I really felt badly for last year's seniors who didn't get their full year - we did acknowledge them at a team event after the season was cancelled last year - but I still wanted an opportunity for those girls to step on the field one more time, have their parents come out, fans and family and friends come out and acknowledge them," Manno said.
And of the four current seniors, he added that they "have been a big part of our success over the last four years and are really all true leaders."
Caroline Black, Cate Hinckley, Aubrie Hixon and Gabby Ragone all contributed to Tuesday night's win. Hinckley also scored the first goal in the Bulldogs' 5-goal run in the second half and added an assist.
"Each group of seniors seems to have a different personality, and this year's personality, (they) are kind of quiet leaders," Manno said. "They lead by example, and it's not just a cliché - they really do lead by example. I love having them. They're going to be sorely missed when they move on, but it was really nice to acknowledge them tonight and honor them tonight."
Scoring 2 goals each for Goochland in Tuesday's win over Prince Edward were Erla Thorkelsdottir, Ella Kamencik and Allie Joyner. Nadia Esposito and Bridget Dinora each contributed two assists, and Kamencik and Joyner each had one.
In Goochland's previous 8-0 win over Prince Edward, Ragone had 3 goals and three assists, Hixon had 3 goals and one assist, Hinckley and Grace Becraft each scored 1 goal and Black, Dinora, Kamencik and Thorkelsdottir each had an assist.
Goochland (4-2) has now won four straight going into Thursday's 7 p.m. home match versus Bluestone.
"We have a good district record, we're looking solid in the region, we're positioning for our regional rankings and how we're going to line up for regional playoffs in a couple weeks and we're just taking it game by game, trying to, each game, improve on something so we're ready for that regional challenge, which will be a big challenge," Manno said. "We play in a really tough region, but we're excited about that, and we...built on a couple things tonight. We're going to go back and work on a couple more things.
Manno added: "This team's ready...their energy's there, their commitment's there, they're seeing it come together as a group, and I'm just excited to play out the regular season, see what happens in the playoffs."