Goochland girls soccer shuts out Hopewell 8-0 for 3rd straight win

GOOCHLAND - Goochland's experience-heavy varsity girls soccer team continued to roll on Thursday as it notched its third straight win with an 8-0 rout of fellow Class 3 team Hopewell.

"Watching this team from the last 3 years - it's mostly been the same core people playing from 9th grade up until now...it's finally sort of coming together," said Goochland assistant coach Andrew Hover. "We've got the team that I've been waiting for...we've sort of settled into the groove of connecting passes, taking shots, building confidence in pretty much every position that we've got. I think everybody's really showing that they're here for it."

In Thursday's win, Erla Thorkelsdottir earned the hat trick with a team-leading 3 goals, including 2 with which to end the first half. Both of her first-half goals, one of which was a header, came off of passes from senior Aubrie Hixon.

Gabby Ragone netted the first goal of the game, Bridget Dinora scored the second, Hixon added a goal in the second half and Allie Joyner scored two in the closing stages.

Hover pointed to the recent work in practice that they've done with making through passes, keeping it going and making multiple passes in a single play.