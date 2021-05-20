 Skip to main content
Goochland girls soccer shuts out Hopewell 8-0 for 3rd straight win
Goochland girls soccer 2021

Gabby Ragone (5) scores the first goal of the game, and Aubrie Hixon (14) passes the ball to Erla Thorkelsdottir (15), who scores on a header for the fourth goal of Goochland girls soccer's May 20, 2021 home game versus Hopewell. Thorkelsdottir had the hat trick in the Bulldogs' 8-0 win over the Blue Devils. 

 Photos by Nick Vandeloecht/Goochland Gazette

GOOCHLAND - Goochland's experience-heavy varsity girls soccer team continued to roll on Thursday as it notched its third straight win with an 8-0 rout of fellow Class 3 team Hopewell.

"Watching this team from the last 3 years - it's mostly been the same core people playing from 9th grade up until now...it's finally sort of coming together," said Goochland assistant coach Andrew Hover. "We've got the team that I've been waiting for...we've sort of settled into the groove of connecting passes, taking shots, building confidence in pretty much every position that we've got. I think everybody's really showing that they're here for it."

In Thursday's win, Erla Thorkelsdottir earned the hat trick with a team-leading 3 goals, including 2 with which to end the first half. Both of her first-half goals, one of which was a header, came off of passes from senior Aubrie Hixon.

Gabby Ragone netted the first goal of the game, Bridget Dinora scored the second, Hixon added a goal in the second half and Allie Joyner scored two in the closing stages.

Hover pointed to the recent work in practice that they've done with making through passes, keeping it going and making multiple passes in a single play.

"Practicing the give-and-go stuff has been really good," Hover said. "We were doing it plenty during the first half...Nadia (Esposito) and Gabby were just working their way up the side pretty much the whole time. It was just really pretty watching, and then Gabby was getting down there and being able to take a shot or go for a cross."

Hover added that everybody on Goochland's team got to play.

"Everybody got to show that they are improving," Hover said, adding of Hopewell: "They were a pretty aggressive team, pretty athletic, so getting the opportunity to go out there and hang with somebody else that's...a Class 3 team, it's a good game to be a part of...I'm excited to see us moving forward."

Goochland (3-2) will next play Prince Edward in consecutive games: on the road next Wednesday at 5 p.m., and at home on Tuesday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m. 

