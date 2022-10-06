Goochland golf places second in regions

Goochland’s impressive golf season is reaching new heights after the team placed second in the Region 3B Tournament held at Shenandoah Valley Country Club on Sept. 27.

The Bulldogs were just one stroke away from first place winner Meridian, who finished with a low score of 310 on the par-76 course.

The Bulldogs, led by coach Knox Milligan, had three golfers in its top-6 finish with scores in the 70s, which proved good enough to earn a state tournament bid at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club.

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” Milligan said. “I knew if we could have four scores in the 70s that we would have a chance and we were close to that, but it was good enough to get into the state tournament.”

The best scores came from the team’s No. 2 and 3 in juniors Will Gravely and Henry Vazales with both scoring a 75, while No. 1 Luke Manno finished with a final result of 79.

Senior Gintautas Putinas also finished with an 85.

Vazales, who has been a medalist and top performer all year, had arguably his best round of golf at Shenandoah Valley. His work ethic and dedication to honing his craft on the golf course has been beneficial to the team’s success throughout the season.

“Henry played great,” Milligan said. “He’s been dedicated to golf here the last few months and really been wanting to improve and he put a great round together. That’s probably one of his best rounds.”

Milligan says his top-3 have been consistently solid players and leaders for the team all season and that he was confident in player’s like Gravely to step up on the big stage and provide solid results for the team.

“Will’s got lots of talent, I kind of expected that from him,” Milligan said of Gravely’s performance.

While he knew what to expect from those guys, Milligan said he was especially proud of what No. 5 Lance Coleman and No. 6 Dawson Handy were able to do. Handy had the team’s fourth best score of the day with an 82, while Coleman finished at 92.

Handy has been a unique story for the team, joining the Bulldogs past their tryout and earning a spot in the starting lineup the last four competitions. Milligan credits both Handy and Coleman with being upbeat, positive influences on the rest of the team as well as guys learning how to compete in tournament golf with a willing ear under the guidance of more experienced players.

“Dawson’s been playing much better as of late,” Milligan said. “He’s really improved since the middle of the season, and he’s getting used to tournament golf and I certainly expect him to be a staple in the lineup for the next couple of years.”

This has been a season to remember for the Bulldogs, who have had four golfers earn medalist honors at different points in the season for having the low score in a competition. That list includes Gravely, Vazales, Putinas and Manno.

As they get set to play on the biggest stage they’ll face this season, the Bulldogs look like a team primed to compete with the best at the state tournament.