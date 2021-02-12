Goochland Habitat for Humanity completes 26th house

Since 1997, Habitat for Humanity of Goochland (HHG) has been building affordable homes for residents of Goochland County who did not have a decent place to live. The organization recently completed its 26th home located on Old Columbia Rd. in the George’s Tavern section of the county.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of everyone. Additionally, it has generated increased demand on service organizations that provide for the needs of the underserved community. At the same time, COVID-19 forced these same service organizations to adapt, adjust and improvise their processes, procedures and staffing to provide these needed services. HHG experienced this challenge when the construction of their 26th home commenced in May of 2020. “As uncertain as it was to begin construction last year, we knew how important it was that we continue to fulfill on our mission,” says Meta Potts, HHG board member and chairman of the Family Selection committee.
HHG construction team leaders Knight Bowles, Joe Morgan and Don Koonce created a modified plan for construction of the 26th house. Throughout the summer, construction progressed normally, but with adaptations in daily work processes and procedures and careful scheduling of work teams that were screened and briefed on the methods being used to ensure safe interaction throughout construction. “We followed the detailed health and safety guidelines issued by Habitat International, who allowed each affiliate the make the decision about whether or not to proceed with construction activity,” said Koonce, who trained all the volunteers in the new protocols.
“This was a very rewarding build for HHG” stated Joe Morgan, who was also responsible for volunteer scheduling. “We had to make a lot of adjustments in the way we typically build the home. The thing that made the big difference was the core of 5-10 volunteers, several business and church teams that worked with us under the COVID-19 constraints. We could not have gotten this done without them”.
By early October, the house was completed and HHG began the process of transitioning ownership to their new partner family, Tiffany Sims and her four children. Ms. Sims applied for the home last spring, met ownership qualifications and will now begin to pay HHG for the home via a 30 year, no-interest mortgage. “Our new home will be our comfort, security, and favorite place to build new family memories. Our new home is our blessing” stated Ms. Sims.
With the success of the construction of the 26th home now behind them, HHG is starting the planning and fund raising for their 27th home, scheduled to be built this summer. “We get great support from the Goochland community” Morgan stated. “We are always looking for volunteers to assist us but our biggest needs now to continue providing this vital service are business and church sponsors, increased financial support and the ability to purchase affordable land”.
Applications are still being accepted for the next home. Qualifications include a demonstrated housing need such as overcrowding or unsafe conditions, a minimum annual income of $25,000, proven financial responsibility and the ability to complete at least 300 hours of sweat equity on the construction of their house. Individuals or families wishing to receive an application packet are asked to email their mailing address to Executive Director, Beth Moore at bmoorecreative@comcast.net.