Goochland Habitat for Humanity completes 26th house

“This was a very rewarding build for HHG” stated Joe Morgan, who was also responsible for volunteer scheduling. “We had to make a lot of adjustments in the way we typically build the home. The thing that made the big difference was the core of 5-10 volunteers, several business and church teams that worked with us under the COVID-19 constraints. We could not have gotten this done without them”.

By early October, the house was completed and HHG began the process of transitioning ownership to their new partner family, Tiffany Sims and her four children. Ms. Sims applied for the home last spring, met ownership qualifications and will now begin to pay HHG for the home via a 30 year, no-interest mortgage. “Our new home will be our comfort, security, and favorite place to build new family memories. Our new home is our blessing” stated Ms. Sims.

With the success of the construction of the 26th home now behind them, HHG is starting the planning and fund raising for their 27th home, scheduled to be built this summer. “We get great support from the Goochland community” Morgan stated. “We are always looking for volunteers to assist us but our biggest needs now to continue providing this vital service are business and church sponsors, increased financial support and the ability to purchase affordable land”.