Goochland heads into playoffs unbeaten

Goochland football will take on Brentsville District in the first round of the playoffs this Friday at 7 p.m. after assembling an unbeaten record of 5-0 in the 2020-21 regular season.
The Bulldogs this season defeated Amelia County 50-0, Albemarle 27-0, Liberty (Bealeton) 14-12, Orange County 47-18, and Central Lunenburg 28-12 to earn the No. 1 seed in Class 3, Region B. Two of those opponents, Liberty and Orange, are in Class 4. Albemarle is in Class 5.
This is Goochland’s fourth undefeated regular season in the last five academic years.
Despite being young up front, the Bulldogs’ offensive line, led by senior center and VMI commit Ayden Doczi, has paved the way for its offense to amass 1,328 total yards, including 848 rushing, while the defense through the first five games has held opposing offenses to 848 yards, including 418 rushing.
Junior quarterback and defensive back C.J. Towles, who in March received Division I offers from the University of Virginia, Old Dominion University, and Liberty University, has completed 58% of his passes this regular season for 480 yards and 8 touchdowns. Through five games played, he’s given up just one interception. His longest touchdown strike of the season so far has been a 73-yard pass to Jason Woodson in Goochland’s victory over Liberty.
Senior Conner Popielarz has led Goochland in the run game, rushing for 351 yards and 5 touchdowns on 53 carries. He has also caught seven passes for 69 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
Senior Kameron Holman has been Goochland’s leading receiver with 192 yards and 3 touchdowns on nine catches. Holman has also rushed for 178 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 carries.
Jason Woodson has further bolstered the Bulldogs’ offense, adding 127 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries and 78 yards and 2 touchdowns on two catches.
Goochland’s defense this season has racked up 300 tackles (25 for loss, seven sacks), seven interceptions, four fumbles, and four defensive touchdowns in five games played.
Eyan Pace in the regular season led Goochland with two interceptions, recovered a fumble and scored twice on defense to go along with his 12 tackles, including three for a loss.
Senior Will Stratton leads Goochland in tackling so far with 51 (15 solo, 36 assists) and is tied with teammate De’Andre Robinson for the most tackles for loss (four each) on the team. Stratton has also caught an interception and blocked three kicks this season.
Senior Anthony Holland has 38 tackles (14 solo, 24 assists) and three tackles for loss.
Sophomore kicker Tyler Black has so far kicked three field goals and made 19 of 23 PAT attempts.
Goochland was supposed to play James Wood this past Friday, but Goochland school officials on Thursday were informed that James Wood’s football team was unavailable to play on Friday. As a result, the game was cancelled.
Goochland’s first-round opponent, Brentsville District, went 5-1 this season with wins over George Mason (21-12), Warren County (22-8), Central-Woodstock (35-0), William Monroe (22-3), and Manassas Park (forfeit), and a loss to Skyline (44-21).
Brentsville District quarterback Beau Lang this season has completed 35 of 65 passes for 517 yards and 5 touchdowns and has thrown just two interceptions all year. He also has 66 carries for 370 rushing yards and 4 more touchdowns. Jackson Schnetzler has 10 receptions for 91 yards.