Goochland heads into playoffs unbeaten

Goochland football will take on Brentsville District in the first round of the playoffs this Friday at 7 p.m. after assembling an unbeaten record of 5-0 in the 2020-21 regular season.

The Bulldogs this season defeated Amelia County 50-0, Albemarle 27-0, Liberty (Bealeton) 14-12, Orange County 47-18, and Central Lunenburg 28-12 to earn the No. 1 seed in Class 3, Region B. Two of those opponents, Liberty and Orange, are in Class 4. Albemarle is in Class 5.

This is Goochland’s fourth undefeated regular season in the last five academic years.

Despite being young up front, the Bulldogs’ offensive line, led by senior center and VMI commit Ayden Doczi, has paved the way for its offense to amass 1,328 total yards, including 848 rushing, while the defense through the first five games has held opposing offenses to 848 yards, including 418 rushing.

Junior quarterback and defensive back C.J. Towles, who in March received Division I offers from the University of Virginia, Old Dominion University, and Liberty University, has completed 58% of his passes this regular season for 480 yards and 8 touchdowns. Through five games played, he’s given up just one interception. His longest touchdown strike of the season so far has been a 73-yard pass to Jason Woodson in Goochland’s victory over Liberty.