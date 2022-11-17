Goochland heads to region semis after victory at Skyline

It was almost a year to the date that the Goochland Bulldogs football team had to travel into enemy territory in the Class 3, Region B football playoffs to extend their season against the favored Meridian Mustangs, who scored 40 points on an experienced Bulldogs defense to continue their season.

There’s been plenty of turnover since then, with senior starters on both sides of the field departing, replaced with newer, fresher faces that are mostly experiencing life as a varsity starter for the first time. Still, the Bulldogs (5-6) found themselves back in a similar position heading into this year’s 3B playoffs, traveling to take on the Skyline Hawks (5-6) on Nov. 10 for a chance to continue their season.

After last year’s opposing offense slashed its way to a 40-point showing, this year’s Bulldogs defense swarmed and punished the Hawks all game long, forcing three interceptions and consistently getting off the field with nine third down stops on 11 attempts to help propel the team to a 35-22 win that sets up a semifinals clash versus Warren County.

The opening score was fitting for the theme of lockdown defense, as Nik Cotner added to a superb senior season with a second quarter pick-six that found him blanketing a checkdown option and jumping a throw on the run near the Bulldogs 40-yard-line. With the ball in his hands, Cotner squeezed past multiple defenders and found open field to give his team a 7-0 lead.

The second quarter saw plenty of action go in Goochland’s favor in fact. Soon after the Cotner score, the offense began to get in on the action after Justin Morton intercepted a deep ball to crush a Skyline drive, which led to quarterback Blayke Flaherty bulldozing his way to a 2-yard score to bring the lead up to 14-0.

A 58-yard punt return for a touchdown cut the Goochland lead in half heading into the halftime break, but with plenty of momentum, the road team had plenty to feel good about with a half of football to go.

In the third quarter, running back Jamason Pryor broke out with a 79-yard score in one of his best runs of the season in a senior year that’s been filled with jaw-dropping highlights. Pryor went untouched as he cut into an open zone created by his offensive line as he outran everyone down the left sideline to bring the Goochland lead back up to 14, 21-7. He later had a 64-yard run and a fourth quarter touchdown run that helped him finish with a game-high 190 yards to go with his two scores on just 21 carries.

In the fourth quarter, Baraka Ganyuma got in on the scoring action on his lone run of the evening, with the senior scoring a 10-yard touchdown that set Goochland up with a 28-7 lead. The Hawks were able to get two straight scores and a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late, and with Pryor’s second score added late in the game, the Bulldogs were able to celebrate a well-earned playoff victory that gives them at least one more game in their season.